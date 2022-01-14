“Midfielder of international level” (PHOTO and VIDEO) »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

The most important purchase in Serie A, so far, is undoubtedly Sergio Oliveira, arrived on loan, with the right of redemption, from Port at the Rome. After the first two days in the capital, today the Giallorossi number 27 will present himself to the Giallorossi fans at a press conference. These are his words:

Opens the press conference Tiago Pinto: “Life is like this, there are many changes. Two years ago no one could believe we would be here together, we fought many times against. As I said yesterday, the January transfer market is not easy, we need players who know how to help the team immediately. . Sergio needs no introduction, he is an international level midfielder. “.

Start the press conference with questions for Sergio Oliveira.

Do you feel ready to help Roma immediately?

“I am 29, I have already proved my worth, I arrive at a mature age where I feel the responsibility to help Roma. On the subject of personality, it is normal for the coach to do this, Roma have great players, with personality, I feel like one more, who comes here to help “.

The coldness on penalties. In this season out of 4 3 have been wrong, do you expect to become a penalty shooter?

“It’s true, I kick them very often but this is a decision that will be up to the coach. He has players of great quality, starting with Pellegrini and Veretout who know how to kick.”

What convinced you to come to Roma?

“I am a footballer who likes challenges, I am grateful to Porto and their manager for bringing me to these levels. We came from a period of 5 years together, at the end of last season, the best on a collective and individual level, I wanted of a new challenge. It’s not a problem to get here on loan because I want to prove my worth both in the match and in training. “

Is there also the return to the national team that pushed you here? An opinion on Portugal that will challenge Italy in the play-offs

“My goal and my will is to return to the national team. Portugal must first win the first match and then they will probably challenge Italy. But Portugal has all the credentials to make it to the World Cup.”

In the first interview with the club, you defined yourself as a box to box player. But where do you think you express yourself better?

“My favorite position if we play at 3 is to play the mezzala, 8, if we play at 2 the one a little further back. But I play where the coach wants and I want to make my qualities available for the team.”

You’ve been on loan several times. How do you explain this late explosion?

“It’s normal, not all of us are Mbappé who is World Champion at 20. It was a gradual growth, there were difficulties along the way but I think I learned a lot both on and off the pitch. I wouldn’t change anything in my path. because I wouldn’t be the player and the person I am today. “

You crossed Rome in a friendly match. What feeling did it give you? And what goals do you think it can aspire to?

“It was a simple summer friendly, it was a match that Roma and Porto wanted to win and it was tougher than a usual friendly match. I have followed Roma since that moment for both Mourinho and Tiago Pinto. Lorenzo Pellegrini. It is important to concentrate game after game and have this winning mentality without suffering the pressure that comes from outside. Respect the work of journalists but continue on our path. “

Why 27?

“Because it has always been my number, I feel good about it”.

You’ve been here for three days. What is the thing that struck you the most in Trigoria?

“I was struck by the quality of the team, they work very well, the infrastructures are excellent, I was welcomed in the best way by everyone and for this I thank them. field and we are working on this. Over time I am sure that I will find myself more and more at ease and things will take their course “.