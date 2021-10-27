Midnight in the Switchgrass: all about the film coming out in Italy

Among the exclusive news in the renewed catalog of TIMVision stands out the preview of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the crime thriller that marks Randall Emmett’s directorial debut. To arouse interest around the film is actually the rich cast set up by producers Emmett and George Furla. The three protagonists are indeed Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch And Megan Fox and alongside the latter for the first time, the companion, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, plays.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: plot of the crime thriller

Produced by Emmett and Furla with Alex Eckert and Timothy C. Sullivan and written by Alan Horsnail, Midnight in the Switchgrass is based on a true story: the one of Robert Benjamin Rhoades, the serial killer and Texas rapist known as “Truck Stop Killer“, the killer truck driver. Rhoades raped and killed more than 50 women between 1975 and 1990, but was convicted of only three murders.





In the film the action moves from Texas to Florida and two FBI agents take center stage, Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) e Rebecca Lombardi (Megan Fox), who are investigating a women’s trafficking ring. In the course of their research, the couple comes across Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch), a policeman who is following the lead of some serial killings.

When Rebecca is kidnapped by their target and her life is at risk, Karl and Byron have a few hours to piece together the latest clues and put an end to the terrible criminal deeds of the infamous “Truck Stop Killer”.

Midnight in the Switchgrass: Italy release on TIMVision

The rest of the cast includes Lukas Haas, Colson Baker, Sistine Stallone (Sylvester’s daughter), Michael Beach, Caitlin Carmichael and Machine Gun Kelly. Upon its release in the United States, the film was massacred by critics (on Rotten Tomatoes it reaches just 8%) and by Machine Gun Kelly himself. The rapper did not attend the preview in Los Angeles and in a social post he used the trash can emoji to refer to the thriller.

It was right on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass that Colson Baker (this is her real name) and Megan Fox met. Hirsch did not approve of Machine Gun’s choice and words. “We definitely disagree here, Colson! Nothing but respect for you guys, especially because you and Megan are so damn big on this movie,” he wrote on social.

Cover photo: Lionsgate