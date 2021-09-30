Midnight Mass 2: will there be a second season of the Netfflix series?

The Catholic imagery, the evocative setting and the horrors of Midnight Mass impressed the audience of Netflix enough to clamor for one second season of the series signed by Mike Flanagan, but apparently the seven episodes of the show will remain unique.

Midnight Mass: Hamish Linklater in a scene from the series

Before Mike Flanagan, other authors have retraced their steps in front of the enthusiasm of the public. Big Little Lies, for example, was always designed as a miniseries and eventually returned for a second season. Murder in Easttown has also been planned as a miniseries, but lately star Kate Winslet has opened up to the possibility of new episodes. But apparently the trip to Crockett Island for Midnight Mass will be a unique event on Netflix, at least in the intentions of its author Mike Flanagan.

Loading... Advertisements

For the moment the director and screenwriter is not unbalanced, but we know that he is already busy developing a new series for Netflix, The Midnight Club, which will be released on the streaming platform in 2022. The show will be based on Christopher Pike’s horror novel filmed on a group of terminally ill adolescents who meet every night at midnight in the hospital where they are hospitalized to tell each other scary stories. When a member of the group dies, terrifying events begin to occur.

Alongside the series’ young performers, we will see the return of some familiar Midnight Mass faces in recurring roles, including Kate Siegel (who plays Erin), Zach Gilford (who plays Riley), Matt Biedel (who plays Sturge) and Samantha Sloyan. (interpreter of Bev Keane).

As anticipated in our review of Midnight Mass, available for streaming on Netflix, it tells the story of the arrival of a particularly charismatic priest on a small island so sleepy that he may have died, within a community of faithful willing to believe anything. cost. His arrival on Crockett Island will coincide with a series of decidedly singular situations, miraculous events and terrifying omens.