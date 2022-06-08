Miélan sets off again for the Fête de la Musique

the essential

The Fête de la Musique marks its return with a promising program prepared by Music en D’Lyre.

For two years without a Music en D’Lyre festival, the Covid had canceled everything. But the whole team wants to make up for this long-awaited festive moment. At 3 p.m., Saturday June 18, the festival will begin with a concert by the music school in the village hall.

At 6 p.m., Alfred Roland’s Mountain Singers meet at the church. A repertoire of Pyrenean mountain songs (“Montagnes Pyrénées”, “Halte-Là”…) written and composed by Alfred Roland (1797-1874) with the vocal talent required of these mountain singers, a choir of men and women who perpetuates the work of its founder, which began more than 190 years ago. The vocal power not to be missed.

Big program under the Halle des Barris

The appointment is then given under the Halle des Barris (closed for the occasion) at 7:30 p.m. with the long-awaited Nuit des Fanfares. Filibuster will open this evening. Under this American name hides a strange practice: the funk’n’roll brass band plays with the dilatory aspect that such a name suggests, they sabotage the classic rules of brass formation and lead us into the troubled waters of funk and rock deep in the hold.

Then Les Dead Paquito will take place. Fanfare fanfarophile, it’s the ultimate mashup of Beyoncé and the Balkans, New Orleans and Amy Winehouse. It is not because one is from Toulouse that one is obliged to like the paso-doble: one has the right to play brass (standing) without doing the Pitxuri. Les Frères Pouetards will continue this Night of the brass bands, this brass band has been raging since 2014 in the streets of Toulouse and elsewhere. It is said of them that they leave behind them only a hot asphalt of dancing feet…

Les Trous Balourds will do anything to amuse the gallery to continue this Festival in D’Lyre. Les Trous Balourds is Eminem and Macklemore, it’s the return of the Jacksons Five and the Rolling Stones, it’s Beyoncé opening for Bruno Mars, it’s just glitter in the ears!

Meals, wine bar, craft beer. Taris: 14 euros, 10 euros for children under 10 years old. Reservations: Station Drigou and the Petit Casino before June 10.