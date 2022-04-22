Miggy is still at 2,999 hits, but Tigers blank
DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with one hit remaining to reach 3,000 for his career, prompting a huge boo at Comerica Park, and the Detroit Tigers beat 3-0 Thursday. to the New York Yankees.
Cabrera went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for his 3,000th hit, a figure only 32 players have reached in major league history.
Leading 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth inning against Miguel Castro. Reliever Lucas Luetge retired Jeimer Candelario with a ground ball to the mound that turned into a double play.
That led Cabrera to the plate with two out and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn’t even make it to the batter’s box when Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced from the dugout the intentional walk for Cabrera, his former teammate with the Miami Marlins.
“It was a baseball decision,” Boone said.
“Obviously the timing, it was a little more controversial than usual.”
Cabrera’s 236th career intentional walk, while warranted, sparked perhaps the worst booing in the history of Comerica Park, which opened in 2000.
Boone said he wasn’t surprised by the reaction from fans.
“Of course, I certainly understand,” he said. “You’re not necessarily comfortable in that position.”
It didn’t take long for the 21,529 in attendance to turn the boos into applause after Austin Meadows hit a two-run double to put Detroit ahead by three.
As the inning concluded, Cabrera held out his arms to tell fans he was cool with the situation. He then held up three fingers and pointed to the board to indicate his team’s number of runs.
“That’s the beauty of this sport,” he said outside the dressing room at the end of the game.
Michael Pineda (1-0) allowed just three hits in five innings in his Tigers debut against one of his former teams. Jacob Barnes, Wily Peralta, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto, who added his third save, worked four shutout innings in relief.
The Yankees suffered their third shutout of the season and their 39 touchdowns through 13 games are their lowest since 1972.
Jordan Montgomery (0-1) became the first Yankees starter to complete six innings this season. He allowed just one run on three hits with five strikeouts, but he didn’t get any help from his teammates on offense.
For the Tigers, the Venezuelans Cabrera 3-0; Vícor Reyes 3-1 with a run scored. Puerto Rican Wili Castro 3-1. The Dominican Jeimer Candelario 4-0.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 1-1; Marwin Gonzalez 2-0.