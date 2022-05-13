Miggy surprises Yépez with a congratulations
SAN LUIS – Cardinals prospect Juan Yepez thought hitting the first home run of his career on Mother’s Day, in front of his parents, would be the best part of his day, but that quickly changed when he opened his account. from Instagram after the game.
It was then that the man from Caracas fulfilled a dream of his life, seeing that his idol Miguel Cabrera had sent him a private message.
“He congratulated me on my first home run, on Instagram,” said the 24-year-old rookie, who hit his second major league shot Wednesday at the Cardinals win 10-1 on the Orioles.
“I said, ‘Wow, my favorite player of all time is really following me and texting me!’ Sure, it’s extraordinary.”
Yepez, who was promoted last week, hasn’t stopped hitting since. Not only has he given up at least one hit in the seven games he has played so far, but Wednesday’s matchup was his fifth with more than one hit. His 412-foot homer – which came off his bat at 103.7 mph – was the catalyst for St. Louis’ offense.
But how good has Yepez been so far? He has 12 hits in his first seven games – the same amount Hall of Famer Stan Musial gave up in his first seven games with St. Louis in 1941. Only Bo Hart (18) and Enos Slaaughter (13) had more hits in his first seven games of his career with the Cardinals.
In addition to Cabrera’s congratulations, Yepez said he understands the magnitude of what he is doing when he reads the messages from his parents in Caracas, who organize daily gatherings to watch Cardinals games via the MLB app.
“It’s a dream and a blessing,” he said. “I was talking to my parents [el martes] and they said, ‘Son, we’ve cried so much this week.’ They are all very proud. It’s been a long road – eight years in the minors – and being able to get there and be successful is a dream.