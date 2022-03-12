Migrant children who arrive alone at the border will be able to request asylum, as they are excluded from Title 42, according to a new CDC guideline | Univision Immigration News

Unaccompanied migrant children trying to enter the United States will no longer be denied their chance to apply for asylum, under a new guideline announced by health authorities.
Specifically, after a public health evaluation, the director of the CDC canceled the Title 42 restriction regarding unaccompanied non-citizen children that prevents them from entering the country, reads the statement published by the federal agency.
The policy change “addresses the court’s concerns” and determines, after considering current public health conditions and recent developments around the covld-19 pandemic, “that the expulsion of unaccompanied non-citizen children is not justified to protect public health”, said the federal entity.
It further specified that “because it is not warranted, and in recognition of the unique vulnerabilities of unaccompanied noncitizen children, CDC immediately rescinds CDC orders to the extent they apply to them. In making this determination, CDC considered multiple factors in its public health assessment.”
The change was announced shortly before a court order was to go into effect that would have allowed the Joe Biden administration to remove unaccompanied children seeking asylum, under the authority of the Title 42 order, which was introduced in March 2020 to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. The order remains in effect for adults and families with children.
Title 42 empowers federal immigration authorities to deport aliens on an expedited basis for public health reasons. Decisions are not appealable.
Testing and other preventative measures allow unaccompanied children to be left behind by sponsors in the United States, the CDC said. Sponsors are usually family members.
The court decision after a lawsuit filed by Texas
A federal judge ruled in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas that the CDC had failed to explain why children who
traveling alone were exempt from Title 42 and gave the government a week to appeal. Instead, the CDC simply lifted the order, but only for unaccompanied children.
Migrants have been expelled more than 1.6 million times under the order, which is named after a 1944 public health law. Biden has kept the order in place but made an exception for unaccompanied children in his first days in office. presidency.
Prominent Democrats and activist groups have been pushing for an end to Title 42 for all migrants. “It is not a humane or effective way to secure our border,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said in a tweet on Friday.
This note contains AP information.
