Migrant crisis, Lukashenko: «Ready to send migrants back to their homeland, but they don’t want to. It is Poland that seeks confrontation “

“Belarus does not want a border conflict, if anything, Poland is looking for the conflict.” These are the words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the day EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced a new package of sanctions against Minsk. Lukashenko justified himself by explaining to the Belarusian state news agency Belta that Belarus is “ready to send migrants back to their homeland, but it is they who do not want to return”. But the European Union goes straight: “Today we will approve a new package of sanctions against the Belarusians responsible for this situation – said Borrell – and we will broaden the sanctions model to include other people, airlines and travel agencies involved in this illegal situation. on migrants “.

The EU High Commissioner is today engaged in a summit with foreign ministers precisely to change the migrant crisis on the EU border between Poland and Belarus. “We will not talk about any military action,” he told reporters before joining the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. Yesterday the contents of the phone call between Borrell and Foreign Minister Makei had come out. “The current situation is unacceptable and must end, it must be resolved by stopping the flow and flights of migrants – Borrell told Makei -. People shouldn’t be used as weapons. ‘ The High Commissioner therefore attempted to convey a clear message: “We must protect people’s lives and allow access to humanitarian agencies”.

Read also: