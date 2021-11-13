Migrant crisis, Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from flying to Belarus

The sale of airline tickets to Belarus to citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen has been blocked. It is the decision taken by Turkey, which thus sides with the European Union, to try to stop the flow of irregular migrants entering the block through the country led by Alexander Lukashenko. The Commission is pressuring airlines not to carry passengers from the Middle East to Minsk. The Belarusian regime, considered by many to be the last dictatorship of Europe, is accused of using migrants as weapons, pushing them to the external borders of the EU to wage a “hybrid war” against Brussels in response to the sanctions imposed on the nation after the latest elections, considered rigged by European states.

The Turkish decision

The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the blocking of the sale of tickets to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens for direct flights to Belarus through a tweet, in which it communicates that “due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the EU and Belarus, it was decided that Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens who want to travel from Turkish airports to Belarus will not be able to buy tickets or embark, until further notice ”. As the Guardian explains, Minks’ national airline Belavia will also comply with the measure taken unilaterally by Ankara.

Smuggling of migrants

A large scheme has recently emerged through which numerous travel agencies, in collaboration with various governments, manage the transfer of thousands of migrants from certain “hot” areas (such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria) to Belarus, often via the Turkey. In summary, migrants are offered “packages” that include flight, visa and land transport after disembarkation, at a price of 12-15 thousand euros, destination Minsk. In the capital they are supplied with the material to face the crossing, and then they are escorted by the military to the eastern borders of the EU, those of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The phenomenon began last spring and has continued to intensify over the months, and now thousands of people are massed in precarious conditions along the border, with temperatures getting colder and no humanitarian assistance.

The pressure from Brussels

Along these borders the migratory pressure is increasing, so much so that several Member States are asking for the construction of walls financed with European funds, obtaining the support of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. For its part, the Commission argues that this is not a simple migration crisis but rather a gesture of hybrid war on the part of Lukashenko. For this reason, in an attempt to tackle the root problem, it is putting pressure on airlines operating in Belarus not to welcome migrants from the Middle East on their flights. Not only will the Turkish Airlines network be banned from Belavia aircraft, but Iraqi Airways has also confirmed that it will not reopen routes to Minsk.