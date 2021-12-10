Migrant truck accident in Mexico: at least 58 dead

A massacre. At least 58 Central American migrants died in Mexico after the freight truck they were hiding in crashed into a wall and overturned in the southern state of Chiapas. This was announced by a source in the local prosecutor’s office. About 40 other people were injured, many of them seriously, according to a first report by investigators. About 107 migrants were traveling aboard the truck, mostly from Guatemala and El Salvador.

The Mexican state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, is a major transit area for illegal migrants attempting to reach the United States. According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, the driver of the truck was driving at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle on the road that connects the city of Chiapa de Corzo with the state capital, Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Governor Rutilio Escandon in a tweet expressed solidarity with the victims of the accident and stated that he had arranged for assistance and attention to be provided to the injured. According to some witnesses, the driver took a corner at excessive speed. Luis Manuel Garcia Moreno, head of Chiapas Civil Protection, defined the accident, which took place at 3.30 pm local time at a bend, one of the most serious tragedies of this type in the country.