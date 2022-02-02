Migrants, 12 dead of cold on the border between Turkey and Greece. Ankara: “They had stolen their shoes and clothes”

Winter and the harsh conditions on the border between Greece And Turkey return to claim victims on the Balkan route of the migrants. According to reports from the Turkish state TV Trtwhich quotes the Interior Ministry of AnkaraI am at least 12 people died because of the cold at the outer border ofEuropean Union.

According to the ministry in a statement, the victims of the cold were rejected by the border guards of Athens while they were trying to illegally cross the border and set foot on European territory. Ankara security forces identified a group of 22 people near the Ipsala pass to which, they say, they had also been stolen shoes and clothing, exposing them more to the low temperatures of the area. Also for this reason, 12 of them are then died of hypothermia. It remains to be seen, however, who forced these people to wander the border territory without their own clothes.