Migrants, 18 landed in Lampedusa after two nights at sea. In the crossing three missing in collision with a Libyan motor trawler

They had departed in 21 last Friday from Libya on a small boat. During the trip there was one collision with a Libyan motor trawler in international waters. In the crash 5 passengers fell into the sea and only two were able to get back on board. To tell it i 18 survivors landed at Lampedusa Sunday morning.

The men of the Port authorities they intercepted the vessel at the entrance to the port. And around 10 o’clock the migrants on board, 18 in all, disembarked at the Favaloro pier. Among them also four women. Rescuers reported they came from South SudanSomalia, Guinea ConakryIvory Coast e Mali. For the two who had ended up in the sea together with the three missing, it was necessary to be transferred to the island’s outpatient clinic.

Another 62 migrants, including an unaccompanied minor, were rescued by a patrol boat from the Capitaneria. They were on a boat of 12 meters departed at midnight and a half on Saturday from Zuara, also in Libya and reported to the policemen who were waiting for them on the Favarolo pier that they were Egyptians. After a first health triage, they were taken to the hotspot where they were at dawn 299 guests. On Saturday, with 7 different landings, 357 migrants arrived on the island. The day before, with 5 boats, 225 had arrived.