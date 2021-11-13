Migrants, 20 years old found dead on the border between Belarus and Poland. Lukashenko: “With Moscow we operate as a single state”

A 20-year-old Syrian migrant was found lifeless in a forest on Polish territory near the Belarusian border where thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Central Asia are waiting to reach destinations in Europe. The body was found yesterday by Polish police following a report by a forestry worker near the Wolka Terechowska village, according to the Guardian. The causes of death have not yet been ascertained and an autopsy will be carried out. In the previous weeks, according to Polish media, at least nine other migrants had been found dead on both sides of the border. In the border area between the two states, climatic conditions are worsening, with thelowering of temperatures due to winter. Meanwhile, the tension at the border is growing: late yesterday evening a group of about a hundred refugees tried to force the border. Belarusian military damaged barbed wire and blinded Polish border guards with lasers and strobes. The Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta has posted videos of Belarusian forces shooting into the air to intimidate migrants. As happened even a few days ago.

The West accused the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of having orchestrated the flow of migrants in retaliation against EU sanctions. The migrants said they were pushed across the border by Belarusian forces and pushed back by Polish ones. A war in all respects that broke out on the border between Poland and Belarus, behind which the hand of the Kremlin seems to be hiding. Russia And Belarus They operate right now “as a single state”, but remain independent and sovereign sovereign states, says Lukashenko after Putin denied having any role in the crisis of migrants stranded on the border with Poland. Lukashenko also announced that he had asked Moscow for displacement to Belarus, to the west and to the south (i.e. on the borders with Poland and Ukraine) of “some divisions” of Russian Iskander missiles with a range of 500 kilometers.

“Can you mention a sector in which our relations are formed as between different countries?”, He added, in an interview with the Russian magazine Russian National Defense. “We have rethought the integration process between the two countries. We just have to work on it, without frightening the people and saying that we will lose independence and sovereignty, that Russia will be part of Belarus and the Belarus of Russia ”. Integration, therefore, must not be perceived as Belarus joining Russia. “No political exponent today would support him. We could have done it in the 1990s. But in the meantime two generations were born. Times have now changed. But as two sovereign countries, we can have such close relations as to be like a single country ”.