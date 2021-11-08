Migrants at the border. The EU accuses Lukashenko, but suspects Warsaw

LEONID SHCHEGLOV via Getty Images A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows Poland’s law enforcement officers watching migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. – Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. – Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV / BELTA / AFP via Getty Images)

There are thousands and they would even be “escorted” by Belarusian soldiers. Put like this, as the Polish government puts it, this new wave of migrants near the town of Kuznica, on the border between Poland and Belarus, seems a potential ‘nuclear weapon’ in the already strained relations between Brussels and Minsk, as well as between Warsaw and Minsk. . Not only does Lukashenko let migrants pass towards the external borders of the EU, using them as a lever of blackmail, but he even accompanies them to the external borders of the Union. Eclatant. Brussels, however, has no way of closely verifying the accusations of the Polish government, while denouncing that Lukashenko “exploits people to destabilize the EU and the values ​​we support”. The point is that the EU has no staff on the ground, neither from Frontex, nor from Europol. Reason? Warsaw did not ask, because in this way, they suspect in Brussels, even illegitimate push-backs can operate undisturbed. There is a big problem with Minsk. But there is one, yet another, also between the European Union and Poland, already in the crosshairs for the violations of the rule of law that are causing it to freeze the funds of the Next Generation Eu. Faced with the maxi-wave of arrivals from the east, adults and many minors knocking on the Polish borders, the closest to entering the Union from Belarus after the long journey from their countries of origin – Afghanistan, Syria, Iran – Warsaw does not react asking the other Member States to collaborate in the redistribution and reception of refugees. No, the sovereign government of Morawiecki does not think about welcoming at all, also because the flows are so continuous that doing so would be a considerable commitment. The first move is to send soldiers to the border to repel. The point is that, European sources in Brussels tell us, Poland is also rejecting migrants who manage to set foot on its territory and who for this reason would have the right to apply for asylum: as happens to all migrants who land in Italy. across the marine border of the Mediterranean.

Poland, on the other hand, has land borders, often made up of woods. The government ‘plays’ on this fleeting border, certainly less defined than the marine border, and also rejects those who could not, even those who, having managed to touch Polish soil, should by law be accepted, their applications should be accepted and examined. Instead they are sent back outside, without anyone being able to check. Apparently, in addition to not having asked for help from Frontex and Europol, the Warsaw government also prevents NGO operators from accessing the territories involved in the push-back operations. Not surprisingly, today a spokesman for the European Commission recalls that “the best way to manage common borders is with common resources” and “Frontex and Europol are ready to assist” Poland “with the registration at the borders, the fight against the trafficking of people, as they have done in many places, including Lithuania and Latvia ”. But although the EU has “encouraged” Warsaw to request its assistance, as “additional support to the financial support we have already provided”, the Polish government has not made a request. And Frontex and Europol can only intervene at the request of a Member State. A Kafkaesque situation to say the least, serious due to the almost total absence of protection of the rights of those arriving. An explosive situation, so much so that on the chaos on the border between the two states of the former Soviet Union, Poland and Belarus, the first in the Union, the second outside, even NATO intervenes. The Belarusian government’s practice of using migrants as a “hybrid tactic” to put pressure on European countries is “unacceptable,” says an Atlantic Alliance source. “We have seen a wave of migrants trying to enter Allied territory via Belarus. NATO is closely monitoring the situation, which is putting pressure on our allies Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. We call on Minsk to respect international law ”. Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, explains that discussions are underway within the European Council to modify the current sanctions regime directed against Lukashenko in order to “also take into account the new threats” coming from Minsk, “including the exploitation of migrants”.

Alarmed by the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. The Belarusian regime must stop exploiting migrants and asylum seekers for political power games. We call on Poland to accept the EU’s offer to help vulnerable people in an orderly manner and prevent a further escalation. – David Sassoli (@EP_President) November 8, 2021