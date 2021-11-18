Migrants between Poland and Belarus, 1 year old child dies: found lifeless in the woods. Minsk clears camp on the border

The clash between Poland And Belarus at the border on the skin of migrants is turning into ahumanitarian emergency, with thousands of people now camped for weeks in the surrounding forests in the freezing weather harsh local winter. So, while Warsaw announces the arrest of a hundred migrants, the news arrives that the 12th victim among those who fled the Middle East and Central Asia is a baby just one year old. According to reports from a Polish humanitarian organization, the little boy was found lifeless in the woods close to the border while his parents were injured and were rescued. The family, who had come to Belarus from Syria, had been in the forest for six weeks now, according to Polish Emergency Medical Team, an NGO quoted by various international media. “I am following the tragic news from the border between Poland and Belarus – said the president of the EU Parliament, David Sassoli – It is heartbreaking to see a child die of cold at the gates of Europe. The exploitation of migrants and asylum seekers must stop, inhumanity must stop ”.

For its part, Minsk has cleared in the evening the migrant camp at the border, as reported by the Belarusian state media. The people who for weeks had been in the border area between the Belarusian village of Bruzgi and the Polish one of Kuznica have been transferred to a facility a few hundred meters away.

Meanwhile, about one hundred migrants They were arrested tonight by the Polish security forces after they attempted to illegally cross the border at Dubicze Cerkiewne. He announced it with a post on Twitter Obrony Narodowej, the Polish Minister of Defense: “Millions of migrants will arrive in Europe if border policies continue to be lax “, adding that the people massed at the border threw stones at the police forces, as declared by the Polish bodies also on the occasion of the clashes two days ago when the security forces decided to use tear gas And jets of frozen water to disperse the crowd. He is also convinced of it Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, who in an interview with the German newspaper Bild did not rule out that there may be a war as a development of the situation on the border between Poland And Belarus. “If we can’t handle thousands of migrants now, we will soon have hundreds of thousands, millions arriving in Europe.” This is why he has now played the card of Europe: “Closing our border is ours national interest. But here the stability and security of the whole Union is at stake ”.

Meanwhile, the countries of G7 once again condemning the pressure action exercised by the president’s executive Aleksander Lukashenko: the foreign ministers of United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan And UK and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, “Condemn the orchestration of irregular migration across its borders. These insensitive acts put people’s lives at risk “, they wrote in a note released by the British presidency of the group, in which the ministers say they are” united in our solidarity with Poland, the Lithuania and the Latvia, who have been affected by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic ”.

Also yesterday Morawiecki wanted to reiterate that migrants are a problem that must be faced with determination: “The Belarusian forces are provoking more and more. I hope they don’t pull too much rope. Because we Poles are determined to protect our borders by all means “. While continuing to urge European intervention, in recent days Morawiecki has prevented access to the area a Frontex, the border agency of the Union.

Furthermore the Poland on 15 November announced that already in December he will start building a wall on the border with Belarus. A decision allowed by the EU treaties which, however, reiterated its refusal to finance the work. With the Balkan route blocked by the agreement between the EU and Turkey and the Mediterranean one that most interests people fleeing fromCentral Africa, the Belarusian passage has become the new channel for migratory flows towards the Old Continent. Also to prevent this route from consolidating as the new tap of migration to Europe, the EU Council gave the green light to sanctions against Belarus to “resist the exploitation of migrants for political purposes. We are rejecting this inhumane and illegal practice“. A decision to which Lukashenko responded by threatening that he will continue to “fight”Against the decisions taken by Brussels and closing, justifying it as a“ maintenance ”, the oil pipeline that transports oil to Poland and Europe. His greatest ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, responded with tariffs on European products and with the statement by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who intervened in the matter arguing that it is absolutely not correct to attribute the whole blame of the migrant crisis at the border.