Migrants, Biden suspends the Trumpian law that stopped entry “due to Covid”. And the dems fear setbacks in the midterm elections

L’immigration returns to the center of the US political debate. And on the horizon, however Joe Biden and the Democrats, new, serious problems are looming. The US administration has announced that it will come from 23 May suspended the Title 42, the standard used by Donald Trump which, in times of pandemics, it has stuck the arrival in the United States of millions of migrants. Biden’s decision sparked protests republicansbut also different democrats express doubts. The elections of midtermon November 8, and for the Democrats of the South, the immigration issue is one of those to be handled with extreme care.

Conceived in 1944, the Title 42 provides expulsion for those arriving in the United States from countries where there is one infectious disease. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 emergency, Trump used the norm for close the southern borders to thousands of migrants. According to the data of the US Customs and Border Protection, Title 42 has been used in about two years for 1 million and seven hundred thousand times. With the exception of a few Ukrainians, of unaccompanied minors and some families, millions of people were therefore sent back to their places of origin. Without any preventive hearing. Without their asylum application being taken into consideration.

Criticized by Democrats when Trump introduced it, the norm was maintained lived by Biden for over a year. Eventually, the president had to give in. The reasons are different. On the one hand, the Covid emergency tends to become less dramatic. Vaccines and treatments are increasingly available. Moreover, the immediate expulsion of migrants for health reasons has always raised doubts in the same scientific community. On September 1, dozens of virologists and epidemiologists wrote to the administration, asking to do away with Title 42. In their opinion, it did not really stop the epidemic and unnecessarily targeted specific ethnic and racial groups.

In addition to the protests of the scientific community, the anger of the groups was added progressives and those for i civil rights, who expected a decisive change of direction on immigration from Biden, and who instead in recent months have seen the confirmation of many of Trump’s most contested measures. The Biden administration not only kept Title 42 in place. It also went to court last January to defend thefamily separation action decided by Trump himself, going so far as to refuse to pay the compensation to the victims of forced separations. Not to mention that the reform of the immigration system, promised and heralded by Biden during the election campaign, has never passed Congress (in large part, due to the opposition of the Republicans).

In this situation, Biden could no longer defend Title 42. To give the decision a tone as neutral and scientific as possible, the path chosen was therefore that of the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal agency that deals precisely with the protection of public health. “After considering the general health conditions and the availability of tools to fight Covide-19 … the director of the CDC has determined that the Order suspending the right to bring migrants to the United States It’s not necessary any more”, It is written in the press release of the agency. The CDC also mandates Department of Homeland Security agents to implement vaccination policies for migrants who show up at the borders of the United States.

The choice to let the federal health agency speak was precisely a way of not addressing the political responsibility of choice. “Title 42 is not a measure against immigration, it is a health measure and Congress has given the CDC the authority to make a decision,” the White House spokesperson said. Jen Psaki. As if to say, the president has nothing to do with it; the choice is of the technicians. The attempt is however dramatically shipwrecked. Immediately after the announcement that Title 42 will no longer be implemented from May 23, controversy erupted. Republicans immediately took the opportunity to accuse the administration of opening the borders to the arrival of thousands of illegal immigrants. It is a decision that “transforms the humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border in a catastrophe, “commented the governor of Texas, with presidential ambitions, Greg Abbott, which has also announced that it wants to fill some buses of migrants who will cross the border after the end of Title 42, to get them in front of the White House. After all, immigration is one of those issues that strikes the mind and heart of conservatives. 88 percent of the Republican electorate, according to a poll Morning Consultant / Politician of April 6, he is against the cancellation of Title 42, and Republican politicians give their constituents what they expect: an outspoken critique of the administration’s migration policies.

The problem, for Biden, is that the announcement of the end of Title 42 also rocks the Democrats. A part of the party asks the president to return to the choice. Five Democratic Senators – Kyrsten Sinema And Mark Kelly of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Raphael Warnock of Georgia e Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire – joined the Republicans in demanding that the rule remain in effect for 60 days after the formal end of the emergency. And two Democrats from Texas explicitly asked Biden to maintain the Covid blockade for migrants. After all, it is the Democrats of the southern districts, those most disputed by the Republicans, who are concerned. The fear is that the moderate vote in these areas he does not like Biden’s move and punishes his candidates for the next midterm. A glance at the Mornig Consultant / Politico poll further fuels fears. In fact, 56 percent of respondents say they want Title 42 to remain in effect.

The administration tried to parry the criticism by reaffirming that returning to the normal procedures for evaluating asylum applications does not mean giving the green light to the illegals. “Let me be clear – he explained Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of National Security -. Those who are unable to provide the legal basis to remain in the United States will be expelled ”. But the sentence, at the moment, is of little use. The immigration theme is one of those that arouse fears, resentment, controversy, and attempts to restore calm appear destined to fail, especially in the electoral campaign. Moreover, as on other issues, the Biden administration appears late, squeezed between centrists and progressives, unable to elaborate its own synthesis position. In the background, the report prepared by the Department of National Security stands out at the end of March. According to the models used by the Department, approx 18 thousand migrants a day they could show up at the southern border after the end of Title 42. They are, in fact, just forecasts. The administration is already preparing more reception and assessment facilities of asylum requests. What is certain is that going to elections with thousands of people stopped at the border is not what Biden and the Democrats could really hope for.