migrants break through the fence and cross the border – Corriere.it

Poland announced that it had arrested over 50 migrants. European Council President Charles Michel in Warsaw to meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Bialystok (Poland) – The headlights of a row of military trucks fill the deserted highway for a moment. deep night. The thermometer is minus five. These are the three thousand new soldiers from Warsaw who are added to the 12 thousand already in place to repel the hybrid attack carried out by Belarus. The principal, the Polish premier denounced in Parliament Mateusz Morawiecki, nothing less than Vladimir Putin. Two helicopters are buzzing in the sky. The road to the border remains closed to journalists. The images of the clashes along the border between Poland and Belarus come from the two enemy security services and from some Polish colleague who managed to infiltrate by pretending to be a farmer. So when the Polish Interior Ministry announces that there have been two breakthrough attempts, no one can really verify it. Migrants against the police. Migrants used as weapons to destabilize Poland and with it Europe and the whole of NATO (again the words of the premier, much more fond of the idea of ​​the military alliance than the economic-political one).

The attempted nocturnal invasion by people numb from cold, sleep and hunger culminated in the arrest of about 50 migrants about the 200 who had climbed the fence. International law, the moral superiority that Europe boasts over any interlocutor is once again put at risk as for the boats adrift in the Mediterranean. Were the 50 arrested in Poland? Did they have the right to seek asylum and protection? Or were they in no man’s land, the equivalent of international waters between two sovereign countries, where the legality (and ethics) of one or the other is not valid?

Other breakthrough attempts by smaller groups were repulsed before they even got through the barbed wire. In Warsaw, the pro-government newspapers argue strongly about the risks of a full-blown military escalation. They write about gunshots, about Belarusians reinforcing the phalanx of migrants up to 4 thousand people. The titles seem to announce (or even hope for) an accident, a photo that becomes symbolic of a Soviet-style attack. It would serve to precipitate the crisis and definitively involve the European partners (and NATO) alongside Warsaw. It is enough to question the Polish level of democracy, right to abortion and freedom of the press, Poland would become indispensable to the Union as a guardian of the borders and no one could think of doing without it any more and therefore criticize it.

For its part, Belarus stretches the seraphic cord. The accident, small or large, would not mind the dictator Lukashenko

because he would have behind him the great protector Vladimir Putin to get out of the way. The tension on migrants at the borders it already allows him to tighten on internal opposition. And maybe it could convince Europe to take away all aid to dissidents in exile. In the midst of so many political interests there are migrants. Mostly Muslims, therefore perfect for stirring the sleep of Europeans barricaded in the fortress of well-being and rights for themselves. Hybrid Weapons of War says Brussels. People who if the use of water cannons increased, in this freezing cold, they wouldn’t have much time to attack again.