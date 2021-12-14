Migrants, checks between European countries and easier repatriation to the states of first entry: the latest EU draft that penalizes Italy

Focus on secondary movements, with leaner procedures for the repatriation to the countries of first landing and also the possibility of reintroduce internal border controls in case of massive flows to individual Member States. The proposal of the European Commission, for which the definitive go-ahead is expected on Tuesday, of changes to the Schengen code. The Commission’s plan, focused onmigratory emergency and especially on the pressures on the border between the Belarus and the three neighboring European countries of Poland, Lithuania And Latvia, risks creating a new distance on the issue of migration between the chancelleries of the 27. While the border states, both those to the east and those bordering the Mediterranean, such as Italy, Spain, Malta And Greece, have been asking for more years European solidarity on the part of the other member countries, this proposal, which in any case requires the approval of the EU Parliament and, finally, of the Council, where it could be greatly reduced, risks ushering in a new internal conflict. Once again on the theme of migrants.

The main beneficiaries of the proposal would therefore be the countries of final destination, such as Germany, Holland, Belgium or France, which would thus have the possibility of rejecting even within the EU and with greater simplicity, attempts to enter beyond their borders, to the detriment of the States of first landing. These, for their part, will be able to benefit from a series of exceptions within the Schengen area, in the wake of what has been decided with regard to Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, for the suspension of some asylum procedures. Among these also those related topandemic emergency or to any terrorist attacks.

In addition, the Commission headed by the president Ursula von der Leyen it also opens up the possibility that there are border controls in the Schengen area, but only in exceptional cases, that is, if a member country faces massive secondary movements and demonstrates that it cannot implement alternative solutions. Furthermore, for any provision of this kind, a discussion within the EU Council will still be necessary to avoid initiatives in no particular order as happened during the last waves of the pandemic. To limit the excessive use of the reintroduction of controls, the use of a joint patrols of the external borders and at the end of bilateral agreements with third countries to limit migratory flows.

The proposal represents in some way the other side of the project Schengen reform pushed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and also supported by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, on the occasion of the press conference following the signing of the Treaty of the Quirinale. Among the fundamental points highlighted by the head ofElisha for the relaunch of the EU project there was precisely that of “A more sovereign Europe”, which also translates into more stringent controls at external borders. However, there was no desire to forcefully restrict secondary movements within the Schengen area as well.

The issue of migrants is also on the agenda of the EU summit on 16 December and it cannot be excluded that the Member States most interested in this change may push to include restrictions on secondary movements in the final text. An aspect on which countries like Italy or Spain are expected to resist, a bit like what happened about two months ago, when they managed to thwart a first attempt. Indeed, Rome’s intention seems to be to keep the discussion within the external dimension.