Migrants Doctors Without Borders alert to mental disorders

Rome, 12 April 2022 – Leaving one’s home, one’s family, one’s homeland is already difficult. Doing it by crossing the desert, the sea, the detention centers is excruciating. What migrants who try to reach Europe through the Mediterranean face are caused by them indelible scars on the psyche, real traumas both physical and psychological. Ailments that, once here, should be treated. And instead, as Mediti Without Borders points out, most of the time they are totally ignored.

Migrants, the alarm from Doctors Without Borders

As reported today by Doctors Without Borders in the report, despite the “Guidelines on the assistance and rehabilitation of torture victims” drawn up five years ago by the Ministry of Health, today the directives “they remain mostly inapplicable over a large part of the territory. And there is often a lack of adequate public assistance services ”. The interviews with 50 health service operators demonstrate the above. The dossier then lists the mental problems encountered most often. In particular, we talk about post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosomatic symptoms, anxiety or depressive disorders. And again psychotic pictures, cognitive or dissociative disorders, relationship difficulties, eating disorders, alcohol and drug abuse.

Furthermore, migrants can experience alterations in the perception of time, flashbacks, feelings of guilt, shame, sleep, memory and attention disorders. “An effective path of rehabilitation and treatment is not only a guaranteed right to those who have experienced trauma, but also the necessary premise for integration“, Underlined Silvia Mancini, head of humanitarian affairs of Doctors Without Borders. Correct taking charge requires cultural mediation, medico-legal certification, different professional skills, integrated and coordinated approaches to respond to complex needs not limited to the health sector. For this MSF has started a series of specific interventions, in Italy and abroad. In Palermo, for example, he runs a clinic for the rehabilitation of migrants who have survived international violence with the collaboration of the Provincial Health Authority, the Promis Department of the University of Palermo, the Centro Astalli and Cledu. “We offer psychotherapy, medical, social and legal assistance services.

Intercultural mediators are an integral part of the process. The biggest challenge is to bring out their experience. They often come to us for other services, such as legal aid, and we find they have terrible stories of abuse behind them.“, Explained Edmond Tarek Keirallah, MSF coordinator of the Palermo project. To date, the project has already reached more than 750 people and treated 78 patients, of which 33 are in the rehabilitation phase. In Rome, however, another one is underway for the health of migrant women in collaboration with the ASL Roma 2.

