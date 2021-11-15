Migrants, EU: green light for new sanctions against Belarus

Lukashenko: ready to send migrants back to their homeland

Tensions between Brussels and the Minsk government exploded after Belarus was accused of carrying hundreds of migrants arriving from the Middle East with Poland, urging them to cross borders with the EU. The initiative, denied by the Belarusian government, is considered a revenge by President Alexander Lukashenko against the “interference” of Brussels on his internal politics, targeted by the EU leaders for his authoritarian drifts. Poland, led by nationalist Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecky, has asked the EU to finance the construction of a wall that “defends” its borders from the influx of foreign migrants. Community leaders split over the hypothesis, finding a convergence on sanctions against the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko continues to argue that his executive “does not want conflict at the border” and that the Belarusian authorities are doing everything possible to prevent the accumulation of refugees at the border. The country, he added, is ready to send migrants back to their homeland, “but they don’t want to return”. Previously Lukashenko had threatened to block the flow of natural gas from Russi to Europe by blocking the pipeline that runs within its borders.

Bosnia, EU perspective if it remains united

The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy then spoke about the other crisis areas, from Bosnia to Ukraine to Mali. Precisely in reference to the Balkan republic that is experiencing a possible new serious crisis, with separatist pressures from the Serb component of Bosnia, Josep Borrell underlined how “the EU perspective remains but must remain united”. Turning instead his gaze to the situation in Ukraine, the representative of the Union defined “worrying” the fact that “Russian troops are leaving material piled up at the borders”.

Accession of North Macedonia and Albania

The High Representative for EU foreign policy also said he wanted to see the intergovernmental conference for EU accession of North Macedonia and Albania started by the end of the Slovenian presidency of the EU Council, ie by 31 December.

“Even if we have not talked about it today we want to see the first intergovernmental conference with both North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible, perhaps even before the end of this presidency, not doing so will have a negative impact on the visibility of the EU in the EU. entire region, ”said Borrell.

Mali, towards sanctions against the Wagner group

The EU has decided to adopt “a dedicated framework for restrictive measures” relating to the situation in Mali. The work will “be finalized soon and will allow us to adopt sanctions against those who hinder the transition. We also touched on the possible involvement of the Wagner Group: there is consensus to proceed and adopt restrictive measures against this group ”, said the High Representative at a press conference in Brussels about the delicate situation in the African country. In this regard, continues Borrell, “a specific proposal will be evaluated in the working groups and considered for adoption in view of the next Council”. The Wagner Group is a network of Russian defense organizations, providing contractors, or mercenaries: it is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch known as ‘Putin’s cook’. Rumors about a contract between the Malian government and the Wagner Group have been circulating since last September.