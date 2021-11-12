Migrants, Europe targets Orban’s Hungary: “Enough with walls and push-backs, economic sanctions are needed”

BRUSSELS. Europe rejects Hungary’s migration management policy. The European Commission is referring Budapest to the Court of Justice, asking to “impose financial penalties in the form of a lump sum and a daily penalty” which risk costing the Eastern country very dearly.

Viktor Orban and his executive are contesting the hotspots created along the border with Serbia. The way in which asylum applications are handled violate at least three different EU legislation. The infringement procedure launched in December 2018 confirmed the irregularities contested by Brussels. The Court of Justice of the EU, with the sentence of December 2020, condemned Hungary, ordering it to comply. Which did not happen.

To date, the Commission criticizes, “Hungary has not addressed various aspects of the ruling”. In particular, the necessary measures have not been taken to ensure effective access to the asylum procedure. Furthermore, Hungary did not clarify the conditions relating to the right to remain in the territory in the event of an appeal in an asylum procedure, where there is no crisis situation caused by mass immigration.

Budapest continues with de facto rejections, and now sanctions are being asked. The decision of the von der Leyen team exacerbates the tensions over the dossier and the tussle underway with the blockade of the Eastern countries. Poland is the leader of the Member States that would like to use EU funds for the construction of anti-migrant walls along their borders, and the government of Budapest, in recent days, has also sent a letter to the European Commission in which it asks reimbursement for the anti-migrant barriers built along the national border to respond to the increase in arrivals of asylum seekers.

So far Hungary has gone its own way, and the European Commission continues its battle for compliance with the common rules that seem to have skipped. The fine requested for the government of Budapest is the latest chapter in a confrontation far from being closed.