Migrants, Fi calls the EU. “Either it changes or it will be overwhelmed”

The immigration knot for Forza Italia is dissolved only through an “essential European framework”. For this it is necessary to work on several levels, keeping the attention on the flows high. In this regard, the blue honorable Alessandro Battilocchio will be visiting the Contrada Imbriacola hotspot in Lampedusa today, thanks to the interest of the prefecture of Agrigento.

«We want to send a signal – explains the deputy – hoping that 2022 will be the year of the turning point on the immigration issue. Europe must understand that if the management of flows is left to border states, the situation goes haywire. Even President Mattarella a few days ago intervened in this direction, saying that either Europe faces the issue or it will be overwhelmed ». And he continues: «In 2021, thanks to President Draghi, steps forward were made in bringing the issue to European tables, but the consequent actions are still struggling to arrive. If Europe presents itself with its crumbling borders, it risks a lot. As Forza Italia, together with President Tajani, we have presented a series of concrete proposals to the government on the subject and we still hope that in 2022 they will become comprehensive action ».

The Azzurri were among those who pushed the most to have the discussion started in Brussels. «I am going to Lampedusa – Battilocchio is keen to say – first of all to give solidarity to the police who are involved in the management of a very complicated issue left on the backs of an island. All this is inadmissible. This is a non-emergency phase. But we would like to make sure that Lampedusa is not spoken of only when there are more landings, if anything, to plan an appropriate action ». Forza Italia has «a series of guidelines to set: border control and fight against illegal immigration. These are issues that are a prerequisite for any credible European policy. At the same time – says the Honorable Member – for us it is essential to have greater interaction with the transit countries through bilateral agreements, as President Berlusconi did during his government, giving an example of an effective policy ». He then clarifies: “Then there is also the issue that President Tajani calls the Marshall plan for Africa, hence the need to intervene in the countries of origin through a large plan financed by the European Commission that also sees the involvement of European economic realities interested in investing locally “. All this because it is indispensable «to update the entire European policy plan in terms of repatriation, relocation, the new pact for asylum and migration under discussion in Brussels and which we – underlines Battilocchio – want to further improve. And then the fight against death traffickers which must be a priority also through the strengthening of the European agencies that are destined to tackle this problem by strengthening the mandate of Europol and Frontex, which should have the possibility to act in a much more energetic way ” .

As explained by the coordinator of Forza Italia in Lampedusa, yesterday in Contrada Imbriacola there were «71 guests, while another 50 are arriving. In the evening another boat with 32 immigrants landed. The sea is calm and the flows will increase so much that the center will soon fill beyond capacity. Moreover – he concludes – there is an environmental risk. There is a 100-ton fishing boat beached in Cala Palme where there is a tourist activity that has been suffering from this problem for years ».