Migrants from Africa and Haiti clash again in Mexico

A migrant was beaten this Wednesday by another migrant of a different nationality, leaving her unconscious, which caused a confrontation between foreigners from Africa and Haiti in the city of Tapachula, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The woman, presumably of African origin and who was beaten, fainted and they tried to revive her, but minutes later she recovered, picked up stones and tried on several occasions to break the security fence of the National Guard to throw the rocks at the Haitians who were behind the riot squads they had hit.

The extracontinentals attacked the migration elements using the metal fences that serve as protection and to divide the lines of migrants when they arrive to carry out procedures.

Likewise, in response to their anger, they threw stones at the Haitians who were sheltering to avoid further incidents.

For more than 5 minutes, the Africans and Haitians threw stones at each other, causing chaos and uncertainty among the people who circulated in the area.

Falua, of African origin, denounced that undocumented immigrants from Haiti are selling entrance passes to the offices for 1,000 pesos, when the documents are free.

“The Haitians are working with the immigration agents,” he said in an interview with Efe.

This is the first confrontation recorded between migrants from Africa and Haiti less than 48 hours after the reopening of the migratory regularization offices in Tapachula.

The region is experiencing a record flow of migrants to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

Mexico deported more than 114,000 foreigners in 2021, according to data from the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) received a record 131,448 refugee applications in 2021.