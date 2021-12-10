Migrants: girl overwhelmed by the river between Croatia and Slovenia – World

A 10-year-old girl of Turkish nationality was dragged away by the current of the river Dragogna in flood, on the border between Croatia and Slovenia, while last night she tried to cross it with her 47-year-old mother and three brothers. The child is currently missing and a search operation has been launched by the authorities. The Koper police report.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8 pm yesterday when security officers were informed by the inhabitants of the area, that they had seen a group of people who were trying to cross the Dragogna, which marks the natural border between Croatia and Slovenia. Police officers from the Piran unit arrived on the scene and found the woman clinging to a tree in the river bed, while on the Slovenian side two of her children, aged 18 and 5, and a third child, aged 13, were waiting for her. years, it was still on the Croatian side of the river. According to the first reconstructions, the 10-year-old daughter was on her mother’s shoulders when she was swept away by the current of the river and her traces were lost. The rescuers involved in the rescue continued their search for the child during the night, together with 7 police officers, continuing them this morning as well.