Migrants in the Channel, tensions between Great Britain and France. Johnson in a letter: “Take them back.” Macron: “Lack of seriousness”

The tension is still growing between Great Britain And France on the front of the Sleeve. As French fishermen protest for licensing that London continues to deny following Brexit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron they are unable to agree on migrants. The shipwreck on the coasts of Calais which resulted in the deaths of over 30 people, including children.

Paris he judged “inadmissible” a letter released by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in which France is asked to “Take back” all immigrants landing on British soil. The government spokesman Gabriel Attal defined it as “arid and out of place” and Macron, in a press conference alongside Mario Draghi to discuss Treaty of the Quirinale, lamented the lack of seriousness: “You do not communicate with tweets or letters”. And as an answer the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin has taken steps to withdraw the invitation to the English colleague, Priti Patel, for the summit scheduled for Sunday in Calais to discuss how to tackle the immigration issue. The Belgian, German and Dutch ministers and the representative of the European Commission will be present. Johnson did not express any regrets for what was written and through the spokesman instead made it known that he had thought of it “in one spirit of partnership and cooperation“With France. “This is a global challenge – added the spokesman – to which we must respond collectively, with the French and our other European partners”.

The drama concerning migrants is worsening: their camps are continually being dismantled in north of France and also around Paris. The British Conservative government has made the fight against immigration one of its flagships, making harsh gestures and statements of principle after Brexit. Yet migrants continue to arrive on the south coast of England by the hundreds. France, for its part, refuses to be cornered and calls on its partners and neighboring countries. Many wonder about the keeping of the agreements of Touquet: in 2004 they fixed the British border on the French coast in exchange for a financial compensation. To complicate the relationship we also thought about the clash two months ago between the Australian submarines, with the Isolated France and loser in the face of Australia, United States And Great Britain.