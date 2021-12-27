Migrants, money from Italy to confine them to the Bosnian center of Lipa. The dossier: “Camps and pushbacks, this is the real EU strategy”

It is not easy to say today which is the European strategy for migrants, or even if there is an official one. On the table is the new proposal from the European Commission to overcome the Dublin Accords and “rebuild trust between member states”. But only in words. Because Europe in solidarity, which would like the redistribution of asylum seekers in all states, immediately puts its hands on and talks about “flexible obligation“, As the Commission itself defines it. And the country that does not want migrants can finance the expulsions carried out by another member state or even the “management of flows” by third countries. And it is this last option that better than others is suited to what is already in place along the external borders of Europe, such as those crossed by the so-called Balkan route. The theme is at the center of the new dossier of Aimed at the Balkans, a network to which dozens of realities adhere, from Amnesty International Italia to the independent magazine Altrigianato which collaborated in the drafting of the report, available from today 27 December (download). “Lipa, the field where Europe fails“, Is the title of the work that will be presented today at 18:30 in an online conference (follow the live) in which MEPs will also participate Elisabetta Gualmini And Pietro Bartolo. The dossier analyzes the strategy behind the new Temporary reception Center (Trc) of Lipa, on the plateau in the municipality of Bihać in Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the border with Croatia. Because it is a funded center with funds from the Union and some Member States, including Italy. “Money with which we contract outside the European borders the task of stopping and confining people arriving, knowing full well that they need protection and therefore denying what European and international law recognizes them”, he explains Gianfranco Schiavone, president of the Italian Solidarity Consortium (Ics), which since 1998 has been protecting refugees and asylum seekers in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and author of the report together with Anna Clementi, Diego Saccora and to the director of Altrigianato, Duccio Facchini.

Article 33 of the Geneva Convention which prohibits the return of asylum seekers to an unsafe country is little more than a nuisance for a Europe where last October twelve countries wrote to the European Commission to ask for funding for physical barriers along external borders. Because if the EU-branded walls are still not visible, we are already paying for centers to be built in a neighboring country to confine refugees who are prevented from seeking asylum in Europe. It happens on the north-western border between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, still the main hub of the Balkan route for entry into Europe. But above all the scene of rejections, violence and torture by the Croatian police, already the subject of complaints to the European Council and cost a Zagreb a conviction by the European Court of Human Rights after the death of a rejected woman. Despite the risks, the now well-known “The Game“, The crossing of the border through the woods, there is no alternative. Because Bosnia offers nothing but the suspension of life and its rights. Suffice it to say that in the last four years the country granted refugee status to just seven people. While social integration programs for the sporadic beneficiaries of subsidiary protection are completely non-existent. They would be approx four thousand people stuck in this limbo, including a few hundred children, mostly Afghans. Numbers and facts reported in the RiVolti ai Balcani dossier, “which are part of the general collapse of the European legal system for the protection of human rights“, The authors write.

And since the images of the violence and those of the conditions in which thousands of migrants live in Bosnia have gone around the world, with the risk that international public opinion will ask Europe for an examination of conscience, the European Union has seen fit to investing to give the confinement of migrants to Bosnian land an at least apparent dignity. The experiment concerns the new Lipa camp, already inaugurated in April 2020, closed due to inadequate standards and permanently burned in a fire that destroyed the tents and left 1200 people in the open. However, events that did not prevent us from continuing to consider the area, devoid of any service and 24 kilometers from the first inhabited center, the ideal place to put hundreds of people, including many unaccompanied minors. And indeed the The new field was inaugurated on November 19th, the Temporary reception center which has very little temporary, if not the intention of the migrants to leave it and try their luck with the Croatian police, which between July and November would have rejected “more than 6 thousand people”, according to the report of seven organizations present in the territory. The center is managed by the Bosnian Foreign Affairs Service in collaboration with theWorld Organization for Migration, the agencies of United Nations and a number of other partners such as Unicef And Red Cross. While Europe puts the money. The EU at 50 percent and then Austria and Germany with 20 percent each, Switzerland and also Italy, with 1.5 million euros of which 80 thousand euros to equip the field with water and electricity, 422 thousand euros for operating costs over 16 months and one million for “data collection, monitoring and analysis of the flows of people in transit in the country”, reads the report.

European and Italian money for a place whose isolated location is already enough to damage a series of rights, especially when it comes to minors who are not guaranteed even the principles enshrined in UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, such as that which protects their “physical, mental, spiritual, moral and social development”, not to mention the right to education. As for the “temporariness”, according to RiVolti ai Balkans it is a fake. “If people do not risk the Game they can stay in the field for an indefinite time and without anything on the legal and human level evolve”, explains Gianfranco Schiavone, recalling once again how in Bosnia the asylum applications accepted are counted on the fingers of the hands and the total absence of resettlement programs to the EU or other countries, even in the most vulnerable cases. “The only strategy is to hide people in these centers, where life is suspended and well isolated from any social context”, continues Schiavone. And then: “It seems to me that there is a great desire to consider Bosnia, a country torn apart and on the verge of implosion, a “safe country” where to reject migrants to confine them in the conditions described in the report “. Returning to the European strategy, the dossier clarifies why that of rejections and camps like Lipa “seems to have become the main response that the European Union wants to provide in relation to the management of migratory flows at its borders”. It’s still: “Lipa is neither a reception center nor a center for asylum seekers“, But a place where the situation of those present”it can only evolve with the disappearance of the person who manages to “cross” the border at the cost of unspeakable suffering or with his decision to change the route “.