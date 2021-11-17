Migrants, MSF saves 99 migrants on a damaged ship: “10 bodies found on board. They died of suffocation”

Ten lifeless bodies, probably died of suffocation. This is what the rescuers found from Doctors Without Borders on board the ship Geo Barents, which offers relief to migrants who embark on the journey to Europe via the Mediterranean route, which yesterday reached a wooden boat in distress carrying 99 people rescued. This was announced by the same NGO that also returns to denounce the lack of a massive presence on the part of European institutions to try to limit deaths at sea: “At the bottom of the overloaded wooden boat, ten people were found dead – tweeted MSF – Ten preventable deaths, ten people died of suffocation, after 13 hours of drifting at sea. The deadliest route in the Mediterranean. How can we accept it in 2021? “.

Now I am 186 people on board of the MSF ship, as the organization itself says: “Many of them seem traumatized by the horrific ordeal – they say – They were drifting at sea for hours, fearing for their lives. They must be rescued as soon as possible “. The youngest on board the boat is a 10 month old baby, while there are many among others women and small children.

Also Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesperson forInternational Organization for Migration (IOM), wants to again draw attention to what happens along the Mediterranean route: tens of thousands of people try to reach Europe every year by crossing the Mediterranean from the Libya or from Tunisia. It is an extremely dangerous journey, he explains, recalling that at least 1,236 people have already died this year while attempting this crossing, compared to 858 in the same period in 2020.