Migrants: new wave of landings in Lampedusa, hotspot full – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – AGRIGENTO, DEC 23 – 119 migrants arrived, from tonight until dawn with three different boats, in Lampedusa. On the first 6-meter small boat, blocked at 5 miles, by the Guardia di Finanza there were 29 people, including 4 women, from Sudan, Somalia and Guinea. On the second 7-meter dinghy, intercepted 37 miles by the Coast Guard, there were 36, including a woman, from Senegal, Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gambia, Libya and Algeria. On the third 9-meter boat traveled 54 migrants, including two women and a minor, from Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria.



Yesterday, with 4 different boats, 221 people had landed in Lampedusa. The last landing, during the night, with 75 migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt, Cameroon. At the hotspot in the Imbriacola district, at the moment, there are 370 people out of the 250 places available. There are no liner or quarantine ship transfers.



