Migrants, «Nie, one cannot pass», this is how Poland closes its doors- Corriere.it

from Andrea Nicastro

On the border between migrants pushed by Belarus, which nationalist Warsaw does not want

From our correspondent

Hajnowka (Poland) Polish policemen in yellow harnesses and submachine guns hanging behind their backs block traffic. “Nie. You can not pass”. Maybe beyond? “Nie.” Not even for a walk in the woods? “Nie.” Even without knowing a word of Polish it is easy to understand that “nie, nie, nie” always means no. There is a state of emergency, the border cannot be visited. Those who do not live beyond the check point must go back. The agents check the documents, but also the trunks of the cars. In those who arrive from the forbidden zone to discover some migrants, in those directed to the border to play Sherlock Holmes. Why 6 bottles of water? The cops consult at a glance. Didn’t he want to take them to someone?

The border is 4 kilometers away, but dangerous agreements with the enemy must already be prevented. There is no use trying to explain that there are 2,000 unarmed civilians over there, cold, hungry, not an invading army, and that this is a frontier, not a trench. Nie. In these parts, loyalty to the uniform has convinced the spearmen on horseback to charge the Nazi panzers, let alone if their grandchildren hesitate to attack the freedom of the press.

The result is that the Polish bead works. Some brave humanitarian workers manage to bypass it, however, they tend not to reveal their presence in order not to be expelled. In any case, the images that arrive are shot by the same security forces of the two countries in collision and by some mobile phones in the hands of the migrants. The world sees what they want it to see. Certainly if there are illegal rejections of those who are already on European territory and would have the right to seek political asylum, they would not be shown to us. As happens on the Greek border, the Croatian border or in the Mediterranean between Libya and Italy, between Morocco and Spain. Where there are no witnesses, it is now much, too frequent to turn back those who attempt the leap to Europe.

It is the third freezing night for migrant tourists who are pretending to be attracted by the Belarusian dictator Alexandr Lukashenko. They come from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, especially Iraqi Kurdistan. According to the NGO Ocalenie Fundacja, even before this crisis, the corpse of those who collapse from hunger and the cold were made to disappear. According to their reports, Poland and Belarus are repacking migrants for days. In front of the Polish barbed wire, behind the Belarusian one. Those who find an opening to continue west and are intercepted by the border guards and sent back. It shouldn’t be done, but it should be done. This happened 18 times to Ahmed and his traveling companions. On the run from Afghanistan Ahmed is now in Germany awaiting asylum and has been able to tell it, the others have not.

It’s sunny. Nothing to do with the thrills of the night that migrants face, so you can leave your car and walk. THEThe first village is called Hajnowka. It is submerged in conifers thirty meters high, vegetable gardens and piles of wood, yet in this idyll the politics is much closer than it seems. Here, as everywhere, the Europe of hospitality and that of walls coexist.

Tomorrow (today for the reader) is the Polish Independence Day, the red and white flags are at every window. The patriotic intoxication fomented by the majority Pis (Peace and Justice) party has lasted for months. For Warsaw, Polish law must prevail over European law, abortion must be banned, gender fluidity disappear and entire provinces declare themselves “LGBT free”. Brussels reacted hard-nosed to the nationalistic challenge and in response Kaczynski threatened Polexit, the exit from the European Union. The Belarusian enemy with his Russian shadow and the migrants understood perfectly to compact the Pis electorate.

In Hajnowka, all women wear headscarves, but this does not bring them close to Muslims, on the contrary, Halina Antonowkz is really afraid of them. “What do they want from us? Do we welcome them and then they blow themselves up in some square? Let them stay at their home. Different language, different religion, different habits. Already with these few on the border there is all this chaos, if we open the doors it is the Third World War ».

Juana lives nearby, but she prefers to talk to herself in front of her red-roofed house. “We see them, of course we do, they walk in line at the edge of the woods, and those like Halina call 112 to take them back. Others don’t, on the contrary they give something to eat, perhaps hot. When there are children what do you do? Do you turn around? At night then just count the green lights in the windows overlooking the woods. It is the sign of welcome, migrants know it“.