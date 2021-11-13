Migrants on the border in Belarus Putin lashes Europe but also Lukashenko- Corriere.it

The accusation against the EU: «Moscow has nothing to do with this crisis, human rights violated». A warning also to ally Lukaschenko who threatens to stop gas with new EU sanctions: “It would damage our relations”

Vladimir Putin whips Europe lined up against Belarus but at the same time tries to stem the impetuousness of an increasingly uncomfortable and unmanageable ally: Alexander Lukashenko.

The actions of Polish border guards against migrants camped on the Belarusian border contradict the humanitarian ideals touted by Western neighbors, the Russian president accused in a TV interview. “When border guards and Polish soldiers beat migrants, shoot over their heads, turn on sirens and lights at night in the places where they are camped, where there are children and women in the last months of pregnancy … well, that doesn’t fit together. much to the humanitarian ideas that are at the foundations of the politics of our western neighbors ”, Putin attacked. According to the “Tsar”, the criminal organizations that smuggle migrants are based “in Europe” and it is the task of the European police and security services to manage the problem.

That of the migrants that Minsk has amassed on the border with Poland to create difficulties for Europe is thelast stage of the crisis between Belarus and the EU triggered by the crackdown on protests in summer 2020 against the phony vote that re-imposed Lukashenko. Crisis that was then rekindled on May 23, with the forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair flight bound for Vilnius with Roman Protasevich on board, the journalist sided with the Belarusian opposition who was then arrested.

Putin on the one hand wands Europe for how it is managing this crisis and is quick to call itself out, clarifying that theRussia “has nothing to do” with those thousands of migrants stuck in the freezing cold on the edge of Europe. On the other side it is trying to put a stop to Lukashenko and the prospect of new EU sanctions he replied with what seemed to him his ace in the hole: he threatens to close the gas pipeline that “warms Europe”. Too bad it wasn’t his gas that stopped but the Russian one. Moscow, which sends a large part of its gas to Europe via Belarus, immediately set the record straight: “Russia was, is and will remain a country that fulfills all its obligations in supplying gas to European customers.” The interruption of gas supplies Russian to the EU would constitute “a breach of contract” and “it would damage relations between Belarus and RussiaPutin warned during the interview, saying he hoped that “this will not happen”.

Words that signal the Kremlin’s unease at being dragged into an unwanted crisis: if Lukashenko’s goal in this escalation is to force the EU to negotiate and abandon sanctions, the Kremlin seems intent on letting Europe fight directly with Lukashenko. Merkel and Lukashenko “are ready to talk to each other” to discuss the migrant crisis, Putin announced that yesterday he spoke, for the second time in a few days, with the German chancellor.