Migrants, Poland begins construction of the wall on the border with Belarus. EU sanctions in Minsk, Lukashenko: “We will fight”

It is official, after the announcements of the last few days, the extension of the sanctions regime against the Belarus by theEuropean Union. In fact, the green light of the EU Council during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27 member states who thus decided to target entities that organize or contribute to activities of the Aleksander Lukashenko that facilitate illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders. The reaction of the Belarusian president lasts: “They threaten us with sanctions. Ok, let’s wait and see. They think I’m joking. Let it be an empty threat. Nothing of the kind. We will fight. We have reached the limit. There is no room for a retreat“, he has declared. In the meantime, however, the Poland announced that already in December he will start building a wall on the border with Belarus. A decision allowed by the EU treaties, even if Brussels he reiterated that there will be no European funding at work, despite the discussions in recent days.

THE EU DECISION – The Council motivated the fifth package of sanctions against Minsk explaining that “this decision reflects the determination of the European Union to resist the exploitation of migrants for political purposes. We are rejecting this inhumane and illegal practice. At the same time we continue to underline the unacceptable repression by the regime against its own population and we will respond accordingly, “said the Other Representative for Foreign Affairs. Josep Borrell. In the crosshairs of the vertices of Brussels not only the members of the Belarusian government are finished, but thorough checks are being carried out on airline companies who in recent months have organized flights from the Middle East to Minsk: the European Commission is “gathering evidence” to establish whether “other airlines besides Belavia must be sanctioned “, explained the EU chief executive spokesman, Eric Mamer, during the press briefing. In recent weeks it had also emerged from journalistic inquiries that various companies, Middle Eastern and non, in addition to the Belarusian Belavia, in recent months have organized direct routes from the main countries of origin of migrants to Minsk, with high ticket costs. Transfers which then continued even in the weeks in which the migration crisis at the European border worsened.

Particularly concerned by the pressures of Belarus, behind which the involvement of the Russia, and the Latvia that on its eastern borders fights against the influences of fly on the Baltics. The foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, he said, “very concerned about the situation in Belarus, we must ensure that Minsk airport becomes one no fly-zone and that no aircraft carrying migrants can land there. But at the same time we will have to give safe passage to people who are already in Belarus to be able to return to their countries. Finally we will have to discuss the future of the Belarusian regime ”.

Borrell himself once again brought up the role of Moscow in the Belarusian strategy, explaining that he did not know “the secrets of the contacts between Putin and Lukashenko. But it is clear that Lukashenko does what he does because he is counting on strong support from Russia. Lukashenko could not do what he is doing without strong support from Russia. What then there is a connection with the rise of troops in Ukraine I can not know that”.

THE THREATS OF LUKASHENKO – The Belarusian president has no intention of backing down, at least listening to his latest statements in which he announces that he will continue to “fight” against the decisions taken by Brussels. Lukashenko’s words came after the official announcement from the EU Council, while in the morning weak signs of openness arrived from Minsk, with the head of the regime who said he was available to organize the repatriation of migrants towards the countries of origin, justifying the failure to do so with the unwillingness of the people who arrived. The Iraqi government, for its part, has announced that it will organize the first repatriation flight next Thursday on a “voluntary” basis for its citizens stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus: “TheIraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th, the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said last night, Ahmed al-Sahaf.

To those accused of using border tension to put pressure on the Union, Lukashenko replied that this is not the interest of Minsk, but of Poland: “Our journalists and others draw correct conclusions, namely that Poland has need for this conflict nowadays – he said – There are more than enough internal problems, problems with the European Union. Those who have once again come out to defend the positions of the Belarusian leader are his main ally Vladimir Putin. The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, intervened in the matter arguing that it is absolutely not correct to attribute the whole blame for the migrant crisis at the border to Aleksander Lukashenko.