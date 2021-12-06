Migrants, Pope Francis: “Mediterranean cemetery without tombstones”

Pope Francis returned to the Lesvos refugee center 5 years after his first visit. He walked, greeting people and caressing the children, the journey from the gate of the center to the tent, where he spoke off the cuff to the approximately 200 people gathered to listen to him.

“No to closures and nationalisms” – “Closures and nationalisms, history teaches us, lead to disastrous consequences – added Bergoglio – It is an illusion to think that it is enough to safeguard oneself, defending oneself from the weakest who knock on the door. The future will put us even more in contact with each other. with others. To turn it to the good, unilateral actions are not needed, but wide-ranging policies “.

History “teaches this – he continued – but we have not yet learned it. Do not turn your back on reality, stop the continuous rebound of responsibility, do not always delegate the migration issue to others, as if no one cared and it was just a unnecessary weight “.

“Let’s look at the faces of the children and be ashamed” – Thus Pope Francis used strong words to shake everyone in the face of the tragedy of migrants, which always seems to fade into the background, even of the pandemic, instead, he stressed, “if we want to start again, let’s look at the faces of the children. to them, who are innocent and are the future “.

Just the little ones “challenge our consciences and ask us: what world do you want to give us? Let’s not run away hastily from the raw images of their little bodies lying inert on the beaches – he added. – The Mediterranean, which for millennia has united different peoples and lands distant, it is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones. This great basin of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death “.

“On the shores of this sea God became man. His Word is echoed, bringing the announcement of God, who is Father and guide of all men “, recalled the Pope in his visit to the Reception and Identification Center in Mytilene, Lesbos, adding:” He loves us as children and it takes brothers. Instead, God is offended, despising man created in his image, leaving him at the mercy of the waves, in the lapping of indifference, sometimes even justified in the name of alleged Christian values. Faith, on the other hand, asks for compassion and mercy. Urges hospitality “.

“Let’s not let the mare nostrum turn into a desolating mare mortuum, let this meeting place become the theater of confrontation. Let’s not allow this ‘sea of ​​memories’ to turn into the ‘sea of ​​forgetfulness'”, up to the heartfelt appeal: “Please, let’s stop this sinking of civilization”.

Addressing refugees, the Pope also said: “I am here to tell you that I am close to you. I am here to see your faces, to look you in the eyes. Eyes full of fear and expectation, eyes that have seen violence and poverty, furrowed eyes from too many tears “

And before leaving the Lesvos refugee camp, Francis stopped to talk to some refugees and visited the containers where they are housed.