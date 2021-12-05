Migrants, Pope on Lesbos: “The Mediterranean is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones, let’s stop this shipwreck of civilization”

“Let’s not rush away from the crude images of the little bodies of children lying inert on the beaches. The Mediterranean, which has united different peoples and distant lands for millennia, is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones“. These are the words of Pope francesco who during his visit to Greece met with migrants from the Reception and Identification Center in Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos. An island that for many years has hosted thousands of migrants, who often remain on the island for months and years waiting for their asylum application to be examined. “This large basin of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death – he noted -. Let’s not let the ‘mare nostrum’ turn into a bleak ‘mare mortuum’, let this meeting place become the theater of confrontation. Let’s not allow this’ sea of ​​memories’ to turn into ‘sea ​​of ​​forgetfulness‘. Please, let’s stop this sinking of civilization “