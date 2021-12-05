Migrants, Pope on Lesbos: “The Mediterranean is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones, let’s stop this shipwreck of civilization”
“Let’s not rush away from the crude images of the little bodies of children lying inert on the beaches. The Mediterranean, which has united different peoples and distant lands for millennia, is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones“. These are the words of Pope francesco who during his visit to Greece met with migrants from the Reception and Identification Center in Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos. An island that for many years has hosted thousands of migrants, who often remain on the island for months and years waiting for their asylum application to be examined. “This large basin of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death – he noted -. Let’s not let the ‘mare nostrum’ turn into a bleak ‘mare mortuum’, let this meeting place become the theater of confrontation. Let’s not allow this’ sea of memories’ to turn into ‘sea of forgetfulness‘. Please, let’s stop this sinking of civilization “
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Covid, vaccine 0-5 years. In the first half of 2022, the possible immunization of the little ones
Next article
Coronavirus, 15,021 new positives and 43 deaths. Over 100,000 cases since Monday: + 23% compared to the previous week. And the hospitalized go up