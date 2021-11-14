Migrants, Putin against Warsaw “Betrays the ideals of Europe”

The risk of an accidental conflict with Russia has never been higher, not even during the decades of the Cold War. This was told to Times Radio by the head of the British armed forces, General Sir Nicholas Carter, who warned about the risk that the intensification of bellicose behavior, political and military, could lead to fatal miscalculations with uncontrollable consequences.

The reflections of Carter, interviewed for the Remembrance day, the day of commemoration of the sacrifice of the citizens of the Commonwealth during (but not limited to) the two world wars are part of the wider web of growing tensions in Eastern Europe. The migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, where thousands of people wait in the cold hoping to be able to enter the European Union, is part of the broader confrontation between Moscow and Europe for regional dominance. London, as part of a NATO-led intervention, has sent a handful of engineers to help the Polish authorities to reinforce the border networks. Lithuania, which shares an extensive border with Minsk, has sent troops to the border to handle a possible repositioning of the crisis. On the other side of the fence, Russian bombers have been patrolling Belarusian airspace in recent days. An intensification of opposing activities and maneuvers that, in Carter’s fears, could easily get out of hand: «Many of the traditional diplomatic tools and mechanisms of the Cold War are no longer there. And without these the risk is greater ».

Carter’s target is Russia, the greatest threat to London, as outlined in the recent revision of foreign policy guidelines. A hostile enemy, while Beijing was classified as an opponent. To catch a glimpse of the Russian placet behind the Minsk maneuvers, one does not need to equip oneself with particularly magical spheres. Belarus is a vassal state of Moscow, Lukashenko’s power totally depends on Putin’s support, as evidenced also by the Russian intervention during the popular protests following the 2020 Belarusian elections. A few days ago the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, he explicitly accused the Kremlin of being the puppet pulling the strings of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Accusation repeated by other European exponents but rejected yesterday by Putin, who spoke of Polish behavior not in line with the humanitarian ideas underlying the Union. Words that sound sarcastic, but also revealing the Russian efforts to highlight the hypocrisy of those who often point out Moscow to not give a damn about people’s rights, only to behave not very differently. Not only. Putin also described the activities of the NATO and American forces in the Black Sea as “a serious challenge” for Russia. Precise notice to mariners.

To paint an even more complex picture came Bloomberg’s revelation that the US warned Brussels that Russia is amassing tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and preparing for invasion. The news follows the release in early November of satellite photos that testify to the massing of Russian military vehicles and material in locations close to the border. Russia has always been critical of military cooperation between NATO and Minsk and opposes the entry of Georgia and Ukraine into the Alliance: it will never happen, Putin said in October. It is not the first time that there has been an unusual intensification of Russian troop activity on the border, which also happened last March when the crisis subsided after bilateral talks between Moscow and Washington. If Putin now moves to Belarus to have more margin in Ukraine, the number of variables to manage rises dangerously. And not all of them are controllable, warns General Carter.