Migrants, separate summits between Paris and London. And a Brussels plane will fly over the Channel

Calais, control over the French coast overlooking the English Channel will come from the sky. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, will provide an aircraft to monitor the movements of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the sea on board boats or pass through the Channel Tunnel to reach the United Kingdom. This is what was decided yesterday in the joint meeting held in the town between the interior ministers of France, Germany, Holland and Belgium, which was attended by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson and representatives of Europol and the agency itself. A necessary meeting and a necessary decision, after the very serious accident, which took place last week, in which 27 migrants died. The British Minister of the Interior Priti Patel was also initially expected to participate, but was excluded from the meeting after sending a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron from the English Premier Boris Johnson, who had the idea of ​​publishing it. the text on Twitter infuriating the other party.

“The United Kingdom is an ally of France and the Union, we must work with them – the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin explained yesterday as the tension between the two countries continues to rise – this meeting was not anti-British, but pro-European. . The United Kingdom, however, must assume its responsibilities ”. A message not even so transversal to the request of the British to open a negotiating table in order to send back the migrants who reach the country. In fact, the British no longer have this possibility, having left Europe. “They must help us to fight the traffickers in the best possible way, because now we lack information and we do not receive any answers”, continued Darmanin, emphasizing that “we must also fight against British attractiveness”. “If migrants arrive in Calais, in Dunkirk, in the North of France and risk their lives crossing the English Channel, it is because they are attracted to England, by its labor market which allows them to work without an identity card”. Furthermore, the minister remarked, there is no longer a legal way to obtain asylum in England. «The United Kingdom has left political Europe, but it has not left the world, it must allow access to migrants seeking asylum. We do not want to be hostage to their internal political dynamics ». London, for its part, would like the cake to be full and the wife drunk.

After meeting separately to address the same issue, it announced plans to promote its talks on the migratory crisis engulfing the Channel, saying it is certain that the government’s next political moves will solve the problem. “Further international collaboration and the swift approval of our border law will stop human traffickers and save lives,” Minister Patel said yesterday in a Twitter message. But on the home front comes criticism from the opposition. “It is irresponsible that the French and British governments are involved in a rebound of responsibility as children die in the waters of their coasts,” shadow foreign minister Lisa Nandy told Sky yesterday.