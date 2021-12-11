Migrants, the body of the girl overwhelmed by the river between Croatia and Slovenia was found

The tragic discovery – According to reports from the Istrian police, the body was found about two meters underwater. The search began immediately after the baby was snatched from her mother’s arms. The woman had been rescued by rescuers and taken to hospital in precarious conditions. The other two children of the woman, aged 18 and 5, had managed to cross the river and reach the Slovenian side, while a third brother, aged 13, remained on the Croatian side of the river. It seems that the little girl was on the mother’s shoulders when it was overwhelmed by the river in flood.

The Balkan route – The mother and her children braved the flood of the river Dragogna, on the border between Croatia and Slovenia, to complete the last stage of their desperate migratory journey from Turkey to the heart of Europe. Thousands of migrants are blocked for months along the Balkan route, reached from the eastern Mediterranean. They often stay camped in makeshift tents and abandoned houses, in a region where the weather conditions are particularly severe.