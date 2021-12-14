Migrants, the EU proposal that can penalize border countries: patrols at the external borders and new controls between member states

More restrictions on the border crossings and on the procedures concerning asylum requests. And above all the possibility for member countries to reintroduce controls at the internal borders of the EU for a period that can last up to 2 years. There European Commission officially presents his proposal for one reform of the Schengen codes and thus responds to migratory pressures especially at the border with Belarus. A strategy that, if approved, is by the Parliament that in the EU Council, represents a step back from the freedom of movement within the Union which risks however, penalize the countries of first landing, including theItaly, if it is not accompanied by policies of redistribution and European solidarity in terms of migration.

“Our most permanent and systemic solution is the adoption of ours Pact for migration and asylum – declared the vice president of the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinas, presenting this other proposal – If we get agreement on this, then we will have the holistic and cohesive political framework we desperately need, giving the EU a predictable and meaningful migration policy ”. “Now – he concluded – it’s up to the French presidency” to lead the negotiations within the EU Council in the first half of 2022, “I hope they will be successful”.

Because the go-ahead for the proposal is linked precisely to the go-ahead from the Strasbourg Parliament and, finally, from the Council of 27 Member States, which will have to gather unanimity of consensus. This will be the first goal of Emmanuel Macron in view of the European presidency semester which will start in January. The head of theElisha, during his latest releases, including the one in Rome for the signing of Treaty of the Quirinale, has expressed a willingness to push for “Greater European sovereignty” which must start from a greater control of external borders. However, the desire to introduce even greater controls to the movements within the Union. A factor that may not please the countries on the eastern and southern border of the Union, including Italy, which in the event of a migratory emergency would risk finding themselves bearing the weight of the flows directed towards the Old World, except for the willingness of the individual chancelleries to offer a contribution, as has already happened in the past with the so-called Malta Agreements.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that Member States are equipped to ensure a rapid, coordinated and European response to crisis situations, even when the migrants are exploited“, Schinas pointed out in reference to what has been termed a “Hybrid attack” from Minsk which has pushed thousands of migrants to borders with Poland, Lithuania And Latvia. And he then added that the EU Commission is “introducing a more permanent structure in the law” that allows us to typify exploitation. And this translates into measures that, in exceptional but “foreseeable” cases, allow each Member State to reintroduce border controls within the Schengen area “for a maximum period of two years”. The member country must in any case “justify proportionality and the need for its action taking into account the impact on freedom of movement “. An extension of the time limits of 18 months, given that the regulation currently in force provides for a maximum of 6 months within which the situation at the border must return to normal. But in case of “unexpected” events, the member country can act “unilaterally” for a limited period of three months. Furthermore, as regards foreseeable events, the Member State, after six months from the entry into force of the controls, must notify any extension of the measure to the Commission, accompanied by a risk assessment. After a period of 18 months, the EU executive is also called upon to express an opinion on the necessity and proportionality of the action.

In the proposal prepared by Berlaymont building, the Commission considers border controls alast ratio which can be prevented with other measures contained in the text drawn up by commissioners and officials of Brussels. One above all, the strengthening of police patrols in border areas to limit irregular entries, as well as the signing of new bilateral agreements between countries ensuring that they will be “complementary” to the Migration and Asylum Pact on which Brussels is working. Finally, the proposal also examines the so-called “hybrid attacks” ensuring a series of exceptions to the countries that represent the external border of the Union. Among these, the increase in border surveillance and the reduction of border access.

The EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, stated that, if a Schengen area member state has “internal border controls” to prevent secondary movements of irregular migrants, then the European Commission proposes “an opportunity. If internal border controls are to be eliminated, then one can have police cooperation at the borders as an alternative, obtaining “exactly the same result”, thus limiting the damage. The undersecretary to the presidency of the Council with responsibility for European Affairs replies remotely, Vincenzo Amendola, recalling that the cooperation between border police to intercept irregular migrants “already happens, it is no secret. The real novelty, introduced three European Councils ago, is the external dimension“Of EU migration policies,” but it does not seem to me that there are the elements of risk that had been indicated “. “For the third time – continues Amendola – we have raised the issue of migration to the European Council. We ask that the choices made of external projection on this issue be confirmed. And we ask that from Seae (the EU diplomatic service, ed) plans and resources arrive in order to have an external dimension that now has to reach new elements “. The undersecretary focuses on the fact that in the text “the activation of border controls is due only to emergency cases, which are specified and due to well-identified phenomena. It is a directive that we will negotiate over the next few months, but there is no alarm for a preponderance of secondary movements over primary ones. It is clear that an external dimension and good internal functioning rules are needed. But all the elements of the Schengen management must be agreed ”.