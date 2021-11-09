Migrants: thousands between Belarus and Poland. Warsaw deploys 12,000 soldiers. The point

Rome, 9 November 2021 – Tension is at its highest European borders for the crisis of migrants which is causing sparks between states, even within theEuropean Union. However, the hottest front is that of the Belarus to which neighboring women especially look with concern Poland, Lithuania And Latvia. On the border between Belarus and Poland there are currently between 3 and 4 thousand migrants (but there would be more than 10 thousand in the Belarusian territory waiting to set out) that the state led by Lukashenko, according to the accusations, uses as a ‘weapon’ against Europe. Approximately 12 thousand Polish soldiers they are deployed to protect the border at the Bruzhni-Kuznica crossing. Refugees are first attempted to break through barbed wire barrier with a tree trunk and then tried to break through with spades and shears. The barrier gave way in several places, but the Polish armed forces repelled the attacks by firing tear gas.

"Sealing the Polish border is in our national interest – wrote the head of the government on Twitter Mateusz Morawiecki – but stability and stability are at stake today security of the entire EU"The Germany who appealed to the European Union to help Warsaw: "Poland or Germany cannot handle this alone," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the daily Bild. "We must help the Polish government to protect its external border – he urged – this would be task of the European Commission, I appeal for action ".









The President of the Commission responded to the appeal Ursula Von Der Leyen who reported speaking with the premier of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė and Latvia, Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš. To them he “expressed EU solidarity and discussed with them measures that the EU can adopt to support their efforts to tackle the crisis” and said he asked member states to “finally approve the sanctions extended to the Belarusian authorities responsible for this hybrid attack. “Meanwhile, as announced by the spokesman for the rotating EU Council presidency, Damijan Fiser, on Twitter – the EU Council has suspended the scheme of visa facilitation for the exponents of the Minsk regime.

The general secretary of the Born, Jens Stoltenberg, who spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about the "serious situation"at the border of Poland." The use of migrants by Belarus like hybrid tactic it is unacceptable. NATO is in solidarity with Poland and all allies in the region, "the secretary general wrote on Twitter.









EU: do not exploit migrants

From the European Union, and even from the United States, only one voice has been raised: migrants and the lives of vulnerable people must not become a political game. “Belarus must stop putting people’s lives at risk, the exploitation of migrants for political purposes is unacceptable – said Ursula Von der Leyen – the authorities of Belarus must understand that to put pressure on the EU in this way through cynicism. exploitation of migrants it doesn’t help her achieve her goals. “

He echoes him Charles Michel: “I ask the Belarusian authorities to respect international law” the president of the European Council wrote on Twitter, reiterating that “the EU will not accept any attempt to exploit migrants for objective political reasons”.

He also said he was "alarmed by the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border" David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. "The Belarusian regime must stop exploiting migrants and asylum seekers for political power games" – he wrote on social media.









The Minsk reaction

Belarus in turn accuses neighboring Poland. “We would like to warn the Polish side – a note from the Foreign Minister reads – against any direct provocation against the Republic of Belarus to justify theillegal use of force against disadvantaged people and unarmed, among which there are many children and women. “Today Lukashenko and heard from Russian President Putin: a telephone conversation between the two. Meanwhile, in the last few hours, according to what was reported by the Lithuanian daily Delphi, the Belarusian soldiers have transferred 500 migrants (including children under 12 years old) from Kuznica, on the border with Poland, to the border with Lithuania, in Kadysha, in the district of Grodno.

