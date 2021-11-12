Migrants, Turkish Airlines and Belarusian airline Belavia no longer accept Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans and Yemenis

The migration crisis that is unfolding on the very cold borders between Belarus and Poland has a new chapter. There Turkish Airlines does not accept Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan nationals on its direct flights from Turkey to the Belarusian capital Minsk except for those traveling with a diplomatic passport. Confirmation to Ansa comes from sources of the Turkish national airline. The decision took effect last night and there is currently no date for the resumption of service. The company too Belavia aerial view he announced that he will cut connections from Turkey to Minsk for citizens from Syria and Iraq, but also Yemen, stating in a statement that the decision was made at the request of the Ankara authorities.

The Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan he defined the premier’s statements as “lies” Mateusz Morawicki according to which Ankara would move in agreement with Moscow and Minsk to facilitate the smuggling of migrants to Belarus, helping to complicate the situation in the border area with Poland.

“To say that the refugee crisis originates from Turkey is shameful”, Erdogan said yesterday, recalling that Ankara has been hosting almost 5 million refugees mostly from Syria and Afghanistan.

The Belarusian press agency BelTa meanwhile confirmed that “by decision of the Turkish authorities, from 12 November Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens will not be able to board flights from Turkey to Belarus”, reads a statement from the Belavia company, in which precise that tickets will be refunded. The news comes while one is in progress serious political and humanitarian crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, where thousands of migrants arriving by plane in Minsk with the hope of entering the EU are blocked.

The EU accuses the Belarusian regime to fuel the crisis, among other things with Belavia which specially organizes flights to bring migrants to the border. Meanwhile, the Iraqi embassy in Moscow, which also handles relations with Minsk, has offered to renting a plane to bring fellow citizens back home stranded in Belarus. The return will be voluntary and free, with provision of provisional passports for those without one. A spokesman for the foreign ministry, Ahmed al Sahaf, said that 600 Iraqis have applied for a residence permit in Poland and that the Baghdad government will follow the matter closely to protect their rights.

Meanwhile, the European Commission “is working side by side” with airlines and air transport associations such as Iata. All the companies contacted “have condemned the exploitation of migrants and they have ensured their commitment. Iraqi Airways has announced that it will not fly to Minsk ”announced Dana Spinant, spokesman for the EU commission, in the daily briefing. “We are considering sanctions for companies that do not cooperate, including inclusion in black lists “. “We reiterate our position clearly, we will not be intimidated by any blackmail or threats, gas is a commodity and cannot be used as a means of blackmail”Said the spokesperson in response to a journalist who asked for a comment after the threats feared by the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko to block the transit of Russian gas to Europe struggling with expensive energy.