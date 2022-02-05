Migrants, we need a code of conduct for NGOs. My open letter to Carola Rackete

Dear Captain Carola Rackete,

the interview you gave to Fabio Tonacci is very important: it allows you to unpack complexity, deepen the significant details of things. Just got back from my second mission, boarded as ship’s doctor on the small tug Ionian sea of the Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans. Obviously what I write is completely personal and has no ambition to reflect in any way the position of the friends of Mediterranea.

We had over 200 humans on board. We were anchored for two nights in Lampedusa. We then managed to transfer 140 guests and head to Pozzallo for the disembarkation of the rest. For two days, Mare Jonio was full of people and garbage; overcrowded were the latrines. Towards the end we had no more water to wash ourselves. So many of them and so few in crew that they couldn’t even prepare hot meals. Despite our best efforts, due to the slowness in obtaining the landing permit, we received inhuman and degrading treatment, while remaining a 3-star hotel for those coming from a Libyan concentration camp.

The navigation with high waves towards Pozzallo finally gave the last 70 a night of vomiting and headache. During those hours on board, commander, head of mission and all of us communicated with the back office on the ground. What to do? Do we enter Lampedusa without permission and denounce them for failure to help, or do we continue to negotiate by accepting compromises? At sea, the final decision is made by the captain; nonetheless the work is team and the coldness must overcome the emotionality.

An unjust law and responsibility towards the people on board would induce a brave captain to force the blockade, amid thunderous applause of activists. However, if it were true that this behavior will lead to more deaths in the Mediterranean, that courage can become recklessness. The violation of an unjust law, respecting a law of higher rank, involves consequences not only for the commander: fines, kidnappings, sanctions, political retaliation can determine a very long stop to action at sea for the whole NGO, with the consequence of less “Sea ambulances around” e more dead. I do not offer solutions, nor judgments on the behaviors to adopt: it is the dilemma between humanitarian and political, when like today the humanitarian has become a terrain of political conflict.

I don’t know if the NGO Sea Watch appreciated your interview, I do. But you and I do / will do only one or a few search and rescue missions. Sea NGOs have a duty to stay at sea always. I believe that an in-depth discussion of coordination between NGOs at sea, with politicians who show that they are serious about these issues (a sort of committee of guarantors) and maybe even the shipping corporations. We need uniformity of behavior and decide who should do what, theorising in advance common behaviors in the possible scenarios that could arise. A true Code of Conduct (non-Minnitian) of NGOs.

In the theory and practice of Gandhian nonviolence, the duty to violate an unjust law coincides with that of self-report; but depending on the individual situation, with little time available to decide how to behave, everything must be prefigured and declared in advance by a strategy with precise and shared objectives. Will governments ever be able to block all NGO ships and at the same time continue to refuse to respond to distress calls too?

I hope this methodical reflection will be useful to make the story complete, not the personal one of each of us, but that of the shame of the deaths at sea and the pushbacks of those fleeing Libyan concentration camps.