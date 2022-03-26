Migration Colombia: “Irregular migration of different nationalities, including Colombians, to the US increased.” | Today news

After a recent visit to the United States, Migración Colombia affirms that it has seen an increase in irregular migration on the border between Mexico and the United States. Photo: Joebeth Terriquez

In a statement issued by Colombian Migration, it is read that, during the month of March, the entity has received nearly 600 Colombian citizens, all of legal age, returned from the United States, on six flights financed by the American authorities. The Colombian migratory institution emphasizes that “the measures taken by the United States, as well as by any other country, are autonomous and sovereign decisions, which from Colombia we respect”.

It is known that the deportation process is carried out “in a coordinated manner” through permanent communication between the Homeland Security of United States and Migration Colombia, reads the statement. “Monthly, a flight called the deportee flight is carried out, in which, on average, about 90 people arrive. However, more recently, and as we evidenced during our visit to the North American country approximately 15 days ago, there has been an increase in irregular migration of different nationalities, including Colombians, on the border between Mexico and the United States. In that order of ideas, and in exercise of its autonomy and sovereignty, seeking to maintain regulated migration and safeguard the integrity of migrants, the United States authorities have decided to apply a measure of return to their country to foreigners who have entered illegally. irregularly in the midst of the current pandemic, supported by Title 42 of its legislation.”

On March 20, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemicthe then president donald trump announced that from that moment the United States could expel migrants and those seeking asylum in its territory and return them to their countries of origin. These border expulsions were going to be carried out under a United States health law, under section 265 of title 42. Despite the change of administration, the new president, Joe Bidenhas continued to use this immigration measure and more than 1 million people have been expelled from the country.

Finally, Migración Colombia makes a call: “Do not expose your life in this type of journey. We will continue to work with all the immigration authorities in the region, in order to maintain orderly and safe migration, which allows people to be protected.”

