Migration crisis: López Obrador travels to Central America with the promise of reinforcing the protection of the southern border

Central American migrants protest in front of a military station in the municipality of Tapachula.

A commitment and a request. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, travels to Central America this Thursday with an agenda focused on migratory challenges and the focus on the relationship with the United States. That is, looking south, but also north. On the eve of his fourth international tour, the president has assured that his government will reinforce the protection of the southern border, especially the 960 kilometers that separate Chiapas and Guatemala. However, he has also reminded the Joe Biden Administration of the urgency of accelerating investments in the region to promote social programs, because the viability of a joint plan to address the phenomenon depends on these resources.

Guatemala is precisely the first stage of the trip, which López Obrador will begin after commemorating in Puebla the 160th anniversary of the battle of May 5, which marked the triumph of the Mexican Army against the French invaders. From there he will travel to El Salvador, Honduras, Belize to end the weekend with a detour to Cuba. The bilateral meetings planned in the northern triangle of Central America have, in essence, one objective: to tackle the root causes of migration, which since the end of 2020 has skyrocketed again, causing a crisis in both Mexico and the United States and tensing the links between Both countries.

It is no coincidence that after announcing the tour, the White House requested a virtual meeting to address these issues, which will also be on the table at the ninth Summit of the Americas to be held in June in Los Angeles. The president spoke last Friday by phone with his counterpart Biden and on Monday Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard met in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom he agreed to promote a job creation plan in Central America.

“We are working in a coordinated manner with the United States Government, helping, and yes, we have to protect the southern border to protect, although it may seem contradictory or paradoxical, migrants, because it is not convenient to cross the country, it is very risky. and we have to take care of them”, López Obrador said this Wednesday during his morning press conference. “Yes, we are going to maintain more protection on the southern border, but insisting, I will not tire of insisting, that the causes must be addressed. People do not leave their villages, they do not abandon their families for pleasure, they do so out of necessity”, he stressed.

The idea is to increase job opportunities. The Mexican Executive has already done so in the south of the country through some programs, such as the so-called Sembrando Vida, which employs tens of thousands of people in planting and repopulating the countryside. To embark on the same path in Central America, he needs the most important thing: money. In this regard, the López Obrador and Biden Administrations have maintained, despite the goodwill shown by both parties, some substantive difference. For example, Mexico claims a direct disbursement, while the tradition of the United States in terms of development cooperation consists of subordinating its economic aid to the performance of the recipients.

In this specific case, it is about allocating 4,000 million dollars to Central America to avoid collapses on the southern border that sooner or later also affect the northern border. With these premises, the Mexican president has urged the neighboring country. “We have a commitment to the United States Government to help, at the same time that we are asking them to hurry up because as the Capitol resolves in a few days to send 30,000 million dollars for defense in Ukraine and we have spent four years without authorizing 4,000 million for Central America, with all due respect…. So, that is what we want, well, for it to be understood, and that is what suits us; That is what the presidents of Central America are asking for, for there to be development.”

In Guatemala, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs scheduled a meeting with President Alejandro Giammattei for López Obrador. Afterwards, there will be a greeting to the businessmen with investments in that country. In San Salvador he will see Nayib Bukele and in Honduras he will meet with the president, Xiomara Castro, who only took office three months ago and represents a shift to the left in the country. “This meeting”, points out the Mexican Government, “will lay the foundations to establish a strategic association in the future and define the priorities of the common agenda in commercial, infrastructure, consular and cultural issues”.

After making a stopover in Belize, López Obrador will fly to Havana, where Miguel Díaz-Canel plans to meet and stage a new stage in relations with the island, which were always cordial and mutually supportive, but which now the Fourth Transformation wants to deepen . In Cuba he will also address migratory issues – the northern border of Mexico awaits tens of thousands of Cubans waiting to cross into the United States – but the symbolism of the trip goes further. In the negotiations prior to the Summit of the Americas, migration is not only discussed. Mexico is determined to press for Biden, the host president, to convene the conclave “without excluding anyone,” referring to Havana. On the other hand, for the Democratic president it is important to present a common position with López Obrador. Because the United States needs the neighboring country to apply its immigration policy, but also internally, to try to defuse the pressure of the most intransigent Republican governors, such as Texan Greg Abbott.

