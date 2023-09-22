Migration crisis: Two Cuban broadcasters harassed by the regime leave the island

Cuban announcer Yunior Morales has crossed Mexico to reach the United States and has confirmed the dire situation facing the island’s citizens. In cities filled with migrants like Tapachula. Marisela Alfonso Madrigal, another announcer who worked in the official media, also managed to leave Cuba to meet her son. Meanwhile, Texas state Governor Greg Abbott says the US border he manages is experiencing a massive influx of migrants.

“Most Cubans living in Tapachula, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, do not come to cause problems. They are focused on their CBP One application and every day they make their appointment for the interview, discipline prevails and many, while waiting to be approved, are working,” Morales elaborated on his Facebook profile. Told from.

Morales described the altercations that have occurred among migrants gathering in Tapachula in recent days: “I was in some of the lines to gather at the Banco Azteca, or in the emigration processes, and some Haitians wanted to come forward. I saw the debate. I refrained from doing so, I went to security who knew about the order. Success to all and may they reach the United States.”

Morales faced repression from the regime, being removed from several jobs in media controlled by the Cuban Communist Party. In September 2022, Cuban state security agents threatened to prosecute him for the crime of “contempt”. Due to his critical position with the country’s authorities

Morales is no longer in Tapachula, but he remembers “There are a lot of people” – a crowd of Cubans, as well as “a crowd who are fleeing the dictatorship.”, “You go to any market and it is full of Cubans. The bread runs out very quickly, everything runs out very quickly. The Haitians created a very unpleasant problem. The Cubans stood in their queues in perfect discipline. Were. The people who are here, for the most part, don’t want to look for a problem. “They want to achieve the goal of reaching the United States,” Pre-announcers of official events were elaborated as Round table.

Another Cuban announcer manages to leave the island

On the other hand, announcer Marisela Alfonso Madrigal has also left Cuba for Spain to meet her son, as published on her Facebook profile on Thursday.

“Today I hugged my son after almost five years without seeing him. Thank you, Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre. The former host of the Radio Progreso station said, “A ‘yotutazo’ of blessings for our hearts, madrigal-style and big.”

In April, Spanish chef Miguel Angel Jimenez Martínez, who lives in Cuba, attacked Alfonso Because he commented on the chef’s photos with Ana de Armas.

Alfonso had made reference to the alleged close relationship that existed between the chef and Miguel Diaz-Canel’s wife, Lise Cuesta.

The announcer said in his publication that Would return “to the jungle” (in reference to Cuba) after spending time in Spain with his son, “Don’t worry, I’m going to bring you candles and a lantern,” he told a relative, referring to the blackouts in Cuba.

Texas Governor calls arrival of migrants an invasion

Ultimately, the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott officially announced that the US border he manages is being “invaded” by migrantsTelevision channel NTN24 reported.

In a letter sent to the President, the President said, “I have officially declared an invasion of our border. Your inaction has had devastating consequences. Under your watch, the United States is facing the largest wave of illegal immigration in the history of our country.” Facing volume.” of the United States. , Joe Biden.

“We have deployed the Texas National Guard, DHS (US Department of Homeland Security) and local law enforcement (…). “We’re also expelling immigrants.”Abbott explained in detail in the letter.

Similarly, the Governor of Texas also said so “Building a wall on the border with barbed wire” to stop the wave of migration.

More than a month ago, the public official was in the eye of the storm after Republican and Democratic congressmen toured the border areas between the U.S. and Mexico. In Eagle Pass, Texas, there are buoys floating on the Rio Grande.

There, Democratic Representatives Joaquin Castro and Silvia Garcia installed several different sawmills on the buoy, which represent a danger to those crossing daily trying to enter the United States. “We have a situation in which the state government and Greg Abbott are treating migrants like animals.”Castro said.