Migrations: despite long queues, at the Breña headquarters they only serve people with scheduled flights within 24 or 48 hours | Passport | Emergency Passport | NMR | LIME

Chaos and disorder is recorded this morning at the headquarters of Breña de migrations because dozens of people are waiting to process their passport and not miss their scheduled flight. Many of them travel on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, holidays for Holy Week. However, the long queues do not advance despite the fact that the attention in the premises began at 8 am

According Latinfirst they are entering citizens with children, pregnant women and the elderly who have their flights scheduled within 24 hours or 48 hours. “I’m still waiting since 1:30 am They have opened at 8 am., I have to travel on April 14 and they say to come tomorrow to make another queue at 1 in the morning”, commented a senior citizen.

Upon learning of his case, a Migration worker told him that he would be treated today because his flight leaves within the established time. “Procedures are procedures, they are 48 hours before and 24 hours before. We are taking care of them continuously.”

Due to the large number of people and to avoid disturbances, personnel from the National Police of Peru (PNP) arrived in the area to bring order.

In the broadcast images, a long queue of people is observed who are dispersed on España Avenue, in Jirón Huaraz and Arequipa Avenue. Many of them are not considered because their flights they are not scheduled within 48 or 24 hours. Also, it is not known how many passports will be delivered today.

There are long queues at the Immigration office located in Breña. Photo: Cesar Grados/GEC

On Monday, the delay in the delivery of passports at the Jorge Chávez International Airport was reported, which harmed passengers who had to travel abroad. The same situation was recorded at the Breña headquarters.

The National Migration Superintendence insisted on its version that the “high demand” for passports “due to the proximity of the long holiday” for Easter caused this situation.

Likewise, he indicated that it has been possible to obtain an advance delivery of passports by the supplier contracted this year, which will be sent this Monday to its various headquarters.

