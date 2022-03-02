Miguel Álava (AWS): “Creating our ‘cloud’ region in Spain from scratch gives us more freedom” | companies

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is becoming a technological partner of many operators (Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone, Verizon, T-Mobile and Bell Canada, among others) and this year they did not want to miss the Mobile World Congress either, from Barcelona. At the fair, it announced an agreement with Telefónica Tech, already advanced by Five daysto jointly promote new solutions in the cloud and expand the capacities in the AWS cloud of telecom professionals, and a tool focused on sustainability, which comes to endorse that the “migration of servers and applications to the cloud reduce the companies’ energy consumption”, Miguel Álava, general director of AWS in Spain and Portugal, explains to this newspaper.

What does the tool consist of?

It is a carbon footprint tool that enables our customers to estimate the carbon emissions of their workloads on AWS and helps them report, track and review their historical emissions to monitor progress towards their future carbon reduction goals. In addition, the tool allows them to see how they would reduce their emissions if they moved their workloads to Amazon Web Services.

Do you have calculations in that sense?

A recent study by 451 Research shows that AWS infrastructure is five times more energy efficient than an average European enterprise data center. Specifically, companies in Spain can reduce energy consumption by more than 80% if they run their applications in our cloud instead of operating their own data centers. As a technology provider, one of the mandates we have is that technology is consumed in a sustainable way. And, for this reason, we have also announced the construction of nine solar plants in Spain. In total, more than 1.15 GW, which will supply clean energy to Amazon’s operations in the country and our future data centers in Spain.

How is the construction of the region cloud of AWS in Spain? They said it would be ready by the middle of this year, is there any change given the pressure from the rivals?

In principle, what we announce is maintained. But I would like to point out that we are building the region from below, with an investment of 2,500 million (which includes civil works, connectivity, power plants, refrigeration…) and that, in our case, the region it is not just a hub as is the case with other providers. We envision regions with three data centers that are isolated from each other at the risk profile level, but replicate synchronously, so they can be viewed as a single logical unit. Thus, as the data is replicated, clients can continue to operate even if there are problems in up to two of them, even if there is some degradation of service.

And why have they decided to build their region from scratch and not ally with a partner like Google, Oracle or Microsoft that will have their region with Telefónica?

What we want with this investment is to create a local digital fabric and ecosystem, because in the end a digital value chain is created around our region, which drives the economy and society. With this approximation we think that we will increase the GDP of Spain by around 1,800 million and we will create 1,300 new jobs in the next ten years. Another reason for doing it this way is that we want to give the best possible services. We offer a lot of innovation (in 2020 alone we launched 2,757 new services and functionalities) and to offer all this technology we have to have a very high degree of standardization in hardware and software. To mount a region cloud there are many requirements that if they are not done from scratch it is complicated; also, starting from scratch gives you much more freedom to do it in a standard way.

How is the AWS business evolving in Spain?

More than 80% of the Ibex 35 and the 10 unicorns in Spain are our clients. We have tens of thousands of clients in the Iberian Peninsula from all sectors, including the Administration, and the demand has not stopped since we opened an office in Spain in 2014. That is what has encouraged us to make such a large investment in the country. Although I cannot give you local data, AWS is a 71,000 million dollar company, which is growing almost 40% a year and that helps to understand what is happening in Spain.

Will Spanish customers move to the AWS Spain Region when it is operational?

You don’t have to. Each client can use the region they want (we have 26 globally), just as foreign companies can use the Spanish region. In the end, there are three criteria that make choosing to use one or the other: one is latency, another is data sovereignty (there are organizations that will want to have them in Spain) and the price.











I understand that prices vary according to the economy of the country.

Exactly. We are very transparent on that. The prices are based on the cost structure that we have in each country.

Do you foresee that this will benefit the region? cloud Spanish?

It is difficult to answer because we still do not have visibility on what the pricing policy will be.

Going back to Mobile, how is AWS helping telcos?

There are four areas where they are turning to us. One has to do with their technological infrastructures (they are migrating them to the cloud to increase automation, reduce costs, be more agile and innovate more) and another with data: with the Internet of things, the edge computing, 5G and private mobile networks are going to capture, store, analyze, process and, finally, monetize that data, if necessary, and our platform helps them. The other two areas have to do with their business model (many telcos are building services core connectivity in native networks cloud, allowing them to reduce capex and rapidly expand into new services) and 5G. We’re talking about new applications that need low latency, and we have a solution that brings AWS services and processing power much closer to customers.

And, aside from the telecoms, what services or solutions are customers demanding the most?

In our conversations with clients in Spain we see how companies of all kinds demand technological tools based on the cloud that help them increase flexibility, scalability and allow them to innovate quickly. In addition, we see that there are certain tendencies in the use of cloud computing. One of them is artificial intelligence and machine learning. At AWS we think that in the future most workloads will be related in one way or another to these technologies and, although many companies are already implementing them, much remains to be discovered. In Spain we have the example of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which is using machine learning of AWS to predict the areas in which more fires may develop in summer with the aim of improving prevention and helping with extinction.

And what other trends do you detect?

The data analysis. More and more customers are building solutions for data ingestion, processing, and analysis with AWS. The cloud is crucial to be able to get the most out of the data they generate and make better business decisions based on it. And yet another trend is the use of internet of things solutions. Over time, most companies’ on-premises footprint will likely not be servers (pretty much all of them will be in the cloud); they will be connected devices. Today, billions of these connected devices are found in homes, factories, hospitals, cars, and countless other places. For this reason, cloud IoT management solutions are increasingly in demand. One example is Cepsa, which applies AWS data analytics services to 300,000 sensors located at its manufacturing facilities, refineries, and chemical plants in Spain, Brazil, and China. These sensors produce 170 million data points daily that Cepsa stores and processes in a data lake based on AWS. With this, the energy company can identify operational trends, improve forecasting in the supply chain and quickly identify inefficiencies, thus reducing spending and energy use while increasing the production of refined products.

Are you suffering from a lack of digital talent?

We have quite a few open positions in Spain, because despite the fact that there is good talent in the country, there is not enough, as is the case in the rest of the world. That is why we have committed to training 29 million people in skills in the cloud (by November 2021 we had already trained more than six million) and we are offering a free training program for unemployed people, in addition to other training programs. One is AWS Academy, which offers higher education institutions a free, cloud-based curriculum that prepares students for the most recognized industry certifications, and another, AWS Educate, which offers access to training materials in cloud more freely, allowing each teacher or student to choose how to structure the content.