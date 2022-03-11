Miguel Andújar of the New York Yankees was the victim of an assault

According to a report confirmed by ESPN Digital, the third baseman of the New York team is “out of danger” after having a bad time in San Cristóbal

Miguel Andujarplayer of new york yankeesis out of danger after, around midnight last Wednesday, two individuals entered a farm that he owned and at gunpoint they stripped him of some of his property.

According to the report made public by the journalist Daurín Martínez and the Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario, the two assailants would have beaten the third baseman of the yankees seeking to remove a gold chain, which, according to the same report, was valued at about seven thousand dollars.

ESPNDigital was able to verify the occurrence of the event with a source close to the player, who confirmed that, despite having been beaten by those who invaded his property, Andujar He was out of any danger. The same source confirmed that the alleged criminals would have fired three times and one of the bullets hit one of the fingers of a person who was on the player’s property, but he is also out of any danger. On the spot, in addition to Miguel Andujarwere three relatives of this confirmed the source.

Miguel Andujar. Getty Images

The initial report published by Martínez indicates that the people who broke into the property of the member of the “Bronx Bombers”, located in the Ingenio Nuevo sector of the province of San CristobalThey warned the player that they had disconnected all the surveillance and security services of the farm, at the time of stripping him of his belongings.

Miguel Andujar debuted in 2017 with New York Ynakees as a third baseman, finding his greatest success in the 2018 season, where he placed second for the Rookie of the Year in back of shōhei ohtani. In the Dominican winter ball, he is a member of the eastern bullsa team with which he has played in three different seasons, including the one that ended in January 2022.