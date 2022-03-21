Miguel Ángel Loor: ‘Investigate everything, whatever you want’

The prosecution conducts an investigation against Miguel Angel Loor, president of the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador (LeaguePro). This March 20, 2022, the leader issued a letter in which he sets out his views on the matter. According to him, a “fiction film” has been mounted around him and his family.

The Prosecutor’s Office investigates an alleged tax fraud. In addition, Loor has been pointed out in the money laundering plot of the case linked to the Colombian-Venezuelan alex saab.

“I have tried to remain prudent, respect the course of justice, but since they have taken the case to politics, to disgrace and defenselessness, I am forced to tell them the truth, bother whoever bothers”, Loor points out in the letter, published in his social media.

Loor, who has been in the United States for the last few weeks, insists in his letter that he does not know Alex Saab.

“The political motives of the investigation, I do not know. Knowing how politics works in the country, nothing surprises me anymore. Not with this I ask you not to investigate, investigate everything, whatever you want…”, he continues.

The sports leader talks about a mistake by the SRI and even that a “movie that even Netflix would not dream of producing” was put together.

Did you want me to talk?

In the country there are also several soccer clubs that question the permanence of Loor and the LigaPro. There is a debt that GolTV maintains with the professional soccer clubs, for the rights of the matches.

In February, Loor explained that the debt, of some USD 13 million until then, will be paid in five payments which will start running “from March 2022 to June 2023”.

On February 11, GolTV presented a payment guarantee based on the sponsorship of a betting company.