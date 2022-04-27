Miguel Ángel Loor, president of LigaPro, rejects accusations against Byron Castillo | Soccer | Sports

The president of the LigaPro, Miguel Ángel Loor, spoke out against the assertions of a Colombian journalist who stated that the Barcelona Sporting Club and national team footballer Byron Castillo has the same nationality.

“A trial has just ended in Ecuador, where evidence has been shown that the player Byron Castillo, who was summoned on several qualifying dates by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian. He himself was born in Tumaco, Nariño. He currently plays for Barcelona ”, the communicator Sebastián Bejarano said on his Twitter account.

A trial has just ended in Ecuador, where evidence has been shown that the player Byron Castillo, who was summoned on several qualifying dates by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian. Properly born in Tumaco, Nariño. He currently plays for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ZjIOtQUqPe – Sebastian Bejarano (@sebabejag) April 26, 2022

What was expressed by the Colombian professional was also replicated in Chile, where “the ANFP takes the situation seriously and has already adopted a concrete action plan. ‘Chilean law firms specializing in international sports law, which usually process this type of appeal, are being contacted to determine the steps to follow,’ they say at the Chilean soccer headquarters, “the newspaper reported. Third.

Given this, Loor also expressed himself on his social network account and rejected Bejarano’s information.

This is a clown, said with bad intention does not deserve the slightest concern. The only thing shown here is that 🇪🇨 will be in the World Cup. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/vgjZLOjCE3 – Miguel Angel Loor (@miguelloor) April 26, 2022

Justice of Ecuador ruled in favor of Castillo

Already in February 2021, after the years-long controversy over Castillo’s origin was revived, the Ecuadorian justice ordered the Civil Registry to register the Barcelona Sporting Club footballer as Ecuadorian.

“It is ordered that a new birth registration certificate be generated for Mr. Byron David Castillo Segura with citizenship card 0942437021 and that the data of this new birth registration be linked to the profile of citizen Byron David Castillo Segura with the same identification number. identity card in the computer system of the Civil Registry, ”said the resolution of Judge Ronald Guerrero Cruz, of the North 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil.

It was added that the registration data were those referred to and that the Barcelona player’s date and place of birth was November 10, 1998, in the province of Guayas, Playas canton, General Villamil parish, and registered in the same year and place of birth. (D)