Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Gregorio Marañón National Research Award for Medicine

The Professor Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra, has been distinguished with the Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the most important recognition in Spain in the field of scientific research.

Created in 1982, these awards, distinguish scientists from Spain who are carrying out professional work of international relevance in their respective areas of research and scientific fields. They also recognize the research trajectories that exceptionally contribute to the advancement of science, to a better understanding of human beings and their coexistence, to the transfer of technology and to the progress of humanity.

On this occasion, Professor Martínez-González has been awarded for his unique contributions on the relevance of nutrition in preventive medicine and, in particular, on the Mediterranean diet, as well as on behavioral intervention to change lifestyles.

More than 30 years dedicated to epidemiological research

Miguel Ángel Martínez-González obtained his degree and doctorate in Medicine from the University of Granada, and has been Professor of Public Health at the University of Navarra since 2005, and Associate Professor of Nutrition at Harvard University since 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in epidemiological research, especially in the field of nutrition, lifestyles and cardiometabolic diseases, where it has more than 1000 indexed publications. He directs the CIBEROBN research group of the Carlos III Health Institute and has designed and directed large trials and cohorts, such as the SUN, PREDIMED and PREDIMED-Plus projects, which, from Spain, have shed unprecedented light and scientific evidence with an impact world. His research has placed the Mediterranean diet and olive oil as the ideal referents of a healthy eating pattern in Preventive Medicine at a global level. Recently, Dr. Miguel Ángel Martínez has been included in Clarivate’s “Highly Cited Researches 2021” list, which includes him among the 6,600 most cited scientists in the world, of which 109 are Spanish.

Since 2013, he has been actively involved, as principal investigator, together with Frank Hu (Harvard University), in several projects funded by the US government on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes evaluating metabolomics in the context of Mediterranean diet interventions.

In 1995 he launched the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Navarra and has been a mentor to a large group of professors and professors of Epidemiology and Public Health in Spain and the USA. In addition, as a disseminator, his publications with Editorial Planeta stand out, such as Salud a Ciencia Cierta (2018) and ¿Qué comers? (2020).