Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Gregorio Marañón National Research Award for Medicine

The teacher Miguel Angel Martinez-Gonzalezprofessor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra, has been distinguished with the Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine granted by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the most important recognition in Spain in the field of scientific research.

Created in 1982, these awards, endowed with 30,000 euros in each modality, distinguish scientists from Spain who are carrying out professional work of international relevance in their respective areas of research and scientific fields. They also recognize the research trajectories that “they contribute exceptionally to the advancement of science, to a better understanding of human beings and their coexistenceto the transfer of technology and to the progress of humanity”.

On this occasion, Professor Martínez-González has been awarded for his “unique contributions” on the relevance of nutrition in preventive medicine and, in particular, of the Mediterranean diet, as well as on behavioral intervention to change lifestyles, The University of Navarra has explained in a note.

“It is a distinction that honors so many teams and excellent professionals with whom I have been fortunate to collaborate and who have contributed to the fact that the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyles now have indisputable scientific evidence throughout the planet. I am especially grateful to professors Walter Willett, Frank Hu and Alfredo Martínez”confess.

Miguel Ángel Martínez-González obtained his degree and doctorate in Medicine from the University of Granada, and has been Professor of Public Health at the University of Navarra since 2005, and Associate Professor of Nutrition at Harvard University since 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in epidemiological research, especially in the field of nutrition, lifestyles and cardiometabolic diseases.where it has more than 1000 indexed publications.

He directs the Ciberobn research group of the Carlos III Health Institute and has designed and directed large trials and cohorts, such as the SUN, Predimed and Predimed-Plus projects, which, from Spain, “have shed unprecedented light and scientific evidence with global impact”. “His research has placed the Mediterranean diet and olive oil as the ideal references for a healthy eating pattern in Preventive Medicine at a global level”, highlighted the academic center.

Recently, Dr. Miguel Ángel Martínez has been included in Clarivate’s ‘Highly Cited Researches 2021’ list, which includes him among the 6,600 most cited scientists in the world, of which 109 are Spanish.

Since 2013 he has been actively involved, as principal investigator, together with Frank Hu (Harvard University), in several US government-funded projects on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes evaluating metabolomics in the context of Mediterranean diet interventions. In 1995 he launched the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Navarra and has been a mentor to a large group of professors and professors of Epidemiology and Public Health in Spain and the USA. In addition, as a disseminator, his publications with Editorial Planeta stand out, such as ‘Salud a Ciencia Cierta’ (2018) and ‘ What are you eating?’ (2020).

Martinez-González becomes the third professor of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra to be awarded the Gregorio Marañón National Research Prize.

Dr. Jesús Prieto, Professor of Medicine, former director of the Department of Internal Medicine at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and the Area of ​​Hepatology and Gene Therapy at Cima Universidad de Navarra, received it in 2014. He was awarded for his balance between research activity , clinic and teacher and, especially, for his contribution to gene therapy in liver diseases and cancer.

For his part, Dr. Jesús San Miguel, director of Translational Medicine at Cima Universidad de Navarra, medical director of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra and professor at the Faculty of Medicine, was also distinguished in 2021 for his research in the treatment of myeloma multiple. In this type of hematological cancer, which is caused by the proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow that spread to other organs, “an early approach to the disease achieves a significant increase in survival in these patients”.